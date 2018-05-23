New releases

Published on May 23rd, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault

0

ReverbNation Release Dates (May 25 and Beyond)

Artists record them, ReverbNation promotes them, Pauseandplay.com posts them, streaming sites play them … these are their songs.

Give them a listen, show them some love.

“Now, on with the countdown …”

JUNE 1 RELEASES

BELINDA M (Fairfax, VA)
“Chasing Fireflies” (Hear here; Belinda M, May 31)

JUNE 8 RELEASES

NÂDYA SUDJAJA (Hollywood, FL)
“Lepaskan (Pop Version)” (Hear here; Fractal Efekt Studios, June 9)

JULY 27 RELEASES

DRAB HABIT (London, UK)
“Progress” (five-song EP; first single: “Glow”; Hear here; Drab Habit)

RECENT RELEASES

B.EVEREADY (Baltimore)
“Always Major” (Hear here; Checkmate Entertainment, May 18)

DIIMOND MEEKS (New York)
“Loose Me” (feat. CeeLo Green; Hear here; Mothership Entertainment / RED / Sony Music, May 18)

MARK AMBUTER (Crestline, CA)
“Love Is Everywhere / Just Like Love” (Hear here; Mark Ambuter, May 17 / May 10)

MARK DONOVAN (Franklin, NH)
“Sunlight” (Hear here; Ice Pop Frenzy, May 16)

WOODY LISSAUER (Baltimore)
“Stray Dog / In America” (Hear here; Woodworks International Recording Corporation, May 15)

UNLOCKING THE TRUTH (Brooklyn, NY)
“Mama” (Hear here; Unlocking the Truth, May 13)

WORDSMITH (Baltimore)
“Topics” (Hear here; Nu Revolution Entertainment, May 11)

WILLIE OF WILSHIRE (Los Angeles)
“Victory / Wins and Losses” (Hear here; Willie of Wilshire, May 8 / April 25)

FELLA MANERO (Rio de Janeiro)
“Aum” (Hear here; Fella Manero, May 5)

KAYLA CARIAGA (Monroe, NY)
“Gone” (Hear here; JMK Music Entertainment, May 4)

NATIONS LOST (Frankston North, VIC, AU)
“Mentalist / Here I Am” (Hear here; Nations Lost, May 4 / April 27)

THE ROYAL TURNS (Gainesville, GA)
“Empty Hands” (five-song EP; Hear here; The Royal Turns, May 4)

JAISEN WATERFALL (North Hollywood, CA)
“Not Resisting Temptation” (feat. Rwillis; Hear here; Jaisen Waterfall, May 4)

TATY GENESTE (New Rochelle, NY)
“Growth” (Hear here; Taty Geneste, April 28)

MAJOR THINGS (Stockbridge, GA)
“Shed a Tear” (Hear here; Major Things, April 28)

LIMBERLOST (Puyallup, WA)
“Vol. I” (Hear here; Limberlost, April 27)

AFRAID OF HUMAN (Warren, PA)
“Afraid of Human” (Hear here; Afraid of Human, April 25)

ERIC SCHAFFER & THE OTHER TROUBLEMAKERS (Tucson, AZ)
“Crazy Road Trip” (Hear here; Eric Schaffer & the Other Troublemakers, April 25)

Past ReverbNation Release Dates

Tags: , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2018 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑