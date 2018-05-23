Published on May 23rd, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
ReverbNation Release Dates (May 25 and Beyond)
Artists record them, ReverbNation promotes them, Pauseandplay.com posts them, streaming sites play them … these are their songs.
Give them a listen, show them some love.
“Now, on with the countdown …”
BELINDA M (Fairfax, VA)
“Chasing Fireflies” (Hear here; Belinda M, May 31)
NÂDYA SUDJAJA (Hollywood, FL)
“Lepaskan (Pop Version)” (Hear here; Fractal Efekt Studios, June 9)
DRAB HABIT (London, UK)
“Progress” (five-song EP; first single: “Glow”; Hear here; Drab Habit)
B.EVEREADY (Baltimore)
“Always Major” (Hear here; Checkmate Entertainment, May 18)
DIIMOND MEEKS (New York)
“Loose Me” (feat. CeeLo Green; Hear here; Mothership Entertainment / RED / Sony Music, May 18)
MARK AMBUTER (Crestline, CA)
“Love Is Everywhere / Just Like Love” (Hear here; Mark Ambuter, May 17 / May 10)
MARK DONOVAN (Franklin, NH)
“Sunlight” (Hear here; Ice Pop Frenzy, May 16)
WOODY LISSAUER (Baltimore)
“Stray Dog / In America” (Hear here; Woodworks International Recording Corporation, May 15)
UNLOCKING THE TRUTH (Brooklyn, NY)
“Mama” (Hear here; Unlocking the Truth, May 13)
WORDSMITH (Baltimore)
“Topics” (Hear here; Nu Revolution Entertainment, May 11)
WILLIE OF WILSHIRE (Los Angeles)
“Victory / Wins and Losses” (Hear here; Willie of Wilshire, May 8 / April 25)
FELLA MANERO (Rio de Janeiro)
“Aum” (Hear here; Fella Manero, May 5)
KAYLA CARIAGA (Monroe, NY)
“Gone” (Hear here; JMK Music Entertainment, May 4)
NATIONS LOST (Frankston North, VIC, AU)
“Mentalist / Here I Am” (Hear here; Nations Lost, May 4 / April 27)
THE ROYAL TURNS (Gainesville, GA)
“Empty Hands” (five-song EP; Hear here; The Royal Turns, May 4)
JAISEN WATERFALL (North Hollywood, CA)
“Not Resisting Temptation” (feat. Rwillis; Hear here; Jaisen Waterfall, May 4)
TATY GENESTE (New Rochelle, NY)
“Growth” (Hear here; Taty Geneste, April 28)
MAJOR THINGS (Stockbridge, GA)
“Shed a Tear” (Hear here; Major Things, April 28)
LIMBERLOST (Puyallup, WA)
“Vol. I” (Hear here; Limberlost, April 27)
AFRAID OF HUMAN (Warren, PA)
“Afraid of Human” (Hear here; Afraid of Human, April 25)
ERIC SCHAFFER & THE OTHER TROUBLEMAKERS (Tucson, AZ)
“Crazy Road Trip” (Hear here; Eric Schaffer & the Other Troublemakers, April 25)