Published on May 17th, 2017 |
by Gerry Galipault
ReverbNation Release Dates (May 19 and Beyond)
We love music … so much that we’re sifting through a few weeks’ worth of more than 1,500 submissions from ReverbNation-affiliated artists all trying to get their new/upcoming albums or EPs listed at Pauseandplay.com.
So, without further ado, on with the countdown …
May 19, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Beatfellaz (Atlanta-based hip-hop/rap group)
|“Jordan Pippen” (Hear here)
|(Beatfellaz Music)
|énée (Paris indie-pop trio)
|“Our Promises” (Hear here)
|(énée)
|The Phoenix Within (Woodhaven, N.Y.-based acoustic rock project fronted by singer-songwriter Omar Feliciano)
|“Whispers” (Hear here)
|(Know Hope)
May 26, 2017
June 2, 2017
June 9, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Rainy Day Crush (indie power-pop/rock trio from Kenosha, Wis.)
|“I’m Still Alive” (four-song EP; Hear here)
|(Rainy Day Crush, June 7)
June 16, 2017
More Recent Releases
May 12, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|D’Meetri (L.A. pop singer)
|“The Minnesota Tape” (Hear here)
|(OLN/NL Multimedia)
|Miccoli (U.K. alt-pop trio)
|“1/2” (four-song EP; Hear here)
|(AFA)
|The Vistanauts (Utah rock trio)
|“Missing You” (Hear here)
|(The Vistanauts, May 14)
May 5, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|ALBVS (Pittsburgh-area electronic duo)
|“Lockdown” (Hear here)
|(ALBVS MUSIC)
|Tyler Colt
|“Take Me Home Tonight” (Hear here)
|(Tyler Colt, May 4)
|Justin Fabus (Pittsburgh-area country singer)
|“I Hope She’ll Think of Me” (Hear here)
|(3053 Windermere Records, LLC)
|Jupiter in Velvet (London-based rocker)
|“Til’ the End of the World” (Hear here)
|(Free 2B Free)
|Bradd Marquis (Trenton, N.J., soul singer-songwriter)
|“Who Let You Go” (Hear here)
|(Soulman Music Group LLC / NIA Music Distribution)
|Piper Lou-Reneé (Wichita pop singer-songwriter)
|“12 Hours” (Hear here)
|(Piper Lou-Reneé)
|Skyward Story (Baltimore pop/rock trio)
|“Hey!” (Hear here)
|(Hollywood MOB, May 3)
|Star Cavalli (Charlotte-based hip-hop artist Tierra Richell Stevenson)
|“Indecisive” (Hear here)
|(Hollywood MOB, May 4)
|Forrest Tweed (Santa Barbara, Calif., producer/musician)
|“The Leftfield” (Hear here)
|(Forrest Tweed, May 6)
