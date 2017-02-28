ReverbNation Release Dates (March 3 and Beyond)

Happily wading through more than 3,100 submissions from ReverbNation-affiliated artists all trying to get their new/upcoming albums or EPs listed at Pauseandplay.com.

So, without further ado, on with the countdown …

March 3, 2017

Artist: Title: Label: Matt Jaffe & The Distractions (21-year-old Bay Area rocker) “California’s Burning” (recorded over five days, performing live to two-inch tape; producer: Jaffe; Hear here) (Matt Jaffe & The Distractions) Plastic Paddy (Celtic-influenced band from San Francisco) “Lucky Enough” (first single: “Dicey Riley”; Hear here) (Plastic Paddy, March 4)

March 10, 2017

April 21, 2017

More Recent Releases

Feb. 24, 2017

Artist: Title: Label: Arielle Birdsong (L.A.-based R&B singer-songwriter) “Brat” (Hear here) (DPMG United) Cold Nova (Nashville-based indie rocker) “Personal” (Hear here) (alexrainbirdMusic, Feb. 27)

Feb. 17, 2017

Feb. 10, 2017

Feb. 3, 2017

Jan. 27, 2017

Jan. 20, 2017