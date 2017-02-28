New releases
Published on February 28th, 2017 |
by Gerry Galipault
ReverbNation Release Dates (March 3 and Beyond)
Happily wading through more than 3,100 submissions from ReverbNation-affiliated artists all trying to get their new/upcoming albums or EPs listed at Pauseandplay.com.
So, without further ado, on with the countdown …
March 3, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Matt Jaffe & The Distractions (21-year-old Bay Area rocker)
|“California’s Burning” (recorded over five days, performing live to two-inch tape; producer: Jaffe; Hear here)
|(Matt Jaffe & The Distractions)
|Plastic Paddy (Celtic-influenced band from San Francisco)
|“Lucky Enough” (first single: “Dicey Riley”; Hear here)
|(Plastic Paddy, March 4)
March 10, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Ro-MiNA (Philly EDM artist)
|“Nine” (Hear here)
|(Ro-MiNA Music, March 9)
April 21, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Erisa Rei (Americana artist from Moweaqua, Ill.)
|“Glass Jar” (Hear here)
|(Erisa Rei)
More Recent Releases
Feb. 24, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Arielle Birdsong (L.A.-based R&B singer-songwriter)
|“Brat” (Hear here)
|(DPMG United)
|Cold Nova (Nashville-based indie rocker)
|“Personal” (Hear here)
|(alexrainbirdMusic, Feb. 27)
Feb. 17, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Jay Ax (NYC hip-hop artist)
|“Who Ax You” (guests: Kymberli Lauren, Uncle Murda, Yasmin Soul, Neech-E, Vindetta, Deya, Brodie Jaymz, T.R., Vodka; Hear here)
|(The Axsociation Inc.)
|FJB Band
|“FJB Band” (Hear here)
|(FJB Band, Feb. 13)
Feb. 10, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|James Lee Baker (Amarillo, Texas-based singer-songwriter)
|“The First Time” (Hear here)
|(James Lee Baker, Feb. 7)
|Bob Holz (West Hollywood-based jazz-fusion artist)
|“Visions & Friends” (includes collaborations with Larry Coryell and Randy Brecker; producers: Holz, Rob Stathis; MP3; Hear here)
|(MVD Audio)
|Madison Rising (NYC rock quartet)
|“Battered Not Broken” (includes collaborations with Larry Coryell and Randy Brecker; producers: Holz, Rob Stathis; MP3; Hear here)
|(Purple Eagle Entertainment)
|Carolyn Marie
|“Wanna Be Cool” (Hear here)
|(Carolyn Marie)
|trin$ic (Portsmouth, N.H., hip-hop act)
|“Wa$hed Up” (Hear here)
|(620649 Records DK)
Feb. 3, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|AYAT (Santa Monica-based hip-hop artist)
|“Play For Keeps” (Hear here)
|(Ayat Music, Feb. 2)
|Chosen the Disciple
|“Got Me Feeling Like” (feat. Dario; Hear here)
|(Chosen the Disciple, Feb. 2)
|Maya Claridge (Denver pop singer)
|“Never Stop Us” (Hear here)
|(Indasoul)
|Frankie Colt (Fort Myers, Fla.-based alt-rocker)
|“Transmutation” (six-song EP; Hear here)
|(Frankie Colt, Feb. 4)
|Goodnite Neverland (Virginia-based Americana rock band)
|“Fighting for My Life” (Hear here)
|(Sound and Fury, Feb. 4)
|Sean Houston (Australian singer-songwriter)
|“Fuck Love” (Hear here)
|(Phoenix Productions, Feb. 1)
|Ships Have Sailed (L.A. alt-rock band)
|“Up” (Hear here)
|(Ships Have Sailed)
Jan. 27, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Absoloot (Fort Lauderdale hip-hop artist)
|“The Truth” (feat. The Captain; Hear here)
|(As I Am, Jan. 30)
|Glass Mansions (S.C. electro-pop trio)
|“Nightswimming” (Hear here)
|(Glass Mansions)
Jan. 20, 2017
