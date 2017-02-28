New releases

ReverbNation Release Dates (March 3 and Beyond)

Happily wading through more than 3,100 submissions from ReverbNation-affiliated artists all trying to get their new/upcoming albums or EPs listed at Pauseandplay.com.

So, without further ado, on with the countdown …

March 3, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
Matt Jaffe & The Distractions (21-year-old Bay Area rocker) “California’s Burning” (recorded over five days, performing live to two-inch tape; producer: Jaffe; Hear here) (Matt Jaffe & The Distractions)
Plastic Paddy (Celtic-influenced band from San Francisco) “Lucky Enough” (first single: “Dicey Riley”; Hear here) (Plastic Paddy, March 4)

March 10, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
Ro-MiNA (Philly EDM artist) “Nine” (Hear here) (Ro-MiNA Music, March 9)

April 21, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
Erisa Rei (Americana artist from Moweaqua, Ill.) “Glass Jar” (Hear here) (Erisa Rei)

More Recent Releases

Feb. 24, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
Arielle Birdsong (L.A.-based R&B singer-songwriter) “Brat” (Hear here) (DPMG United)
Cold Nova (Nashville-based indie rocker) “Personal” (Hear here) (alexrainbirdMusic, Feb. 27)

Feb. 17, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
Jay Ax (NYC hip-hop artist) “Who Ax You” (guests: Kymberli Lauren, Uncle Murda, Yasmin Soul, Neech-E, Vindetta, Deya, Brodie Jaymz, T.R., Vodka; Hear here) (The Axsociation Inc.)
FJB Band “FJB Band” (Hear here) (FJB Band, Feb. 13)

Feb. 10, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
James Lee Baker (Amarillo, Texas-based singer-songwriter) “The First Time” (Hear here) (James Lee Baker, Feb. 7)
Bob Holz (West Hollywood-based jazz-fusion artist) “Visions & Friends” (includes collaborations with Larry Coryell and Randy Brecker; producers: Holz, Rob Stathis; MP3; Hear here) (MVD Audio)
Madison Rising (NYC rock quartet) “Battered Not Broken” (includes collaborations with Larry Coryell and Randy Brecker; producers: Holz, Rob Stathis; MP3; Hear here) (Purple Eagle Entertainment)
Carolyn Marie “Wanna Be Cool” (Hear here) (Carolyn Marie)
trin$ic (Portsmouth, N.H., hip-hop act) “Wa$hed Up” (Hear here) (620649 Records DK)

Feb. 3, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
AYAT (Santa Monica-based hip-hop artist) “Play For Keeps” (Hear here) (Ayat Music, Feb. 2)
Chosen the Disciple “Got Me Feeling Like” (feat. Dario; Hear here) (Chosen the Disciple, Feb. 2)
Maya Claridge (Denver pop singer) “Never Stop Us” (Hear here) (Indasoul)
Frankie Colt (Fort Myers, Fla.-based alt-rocker) “Transmutation” (six-song EP; Hear here) (Frankie Colt, Feb. 4)
Goodnite Neverland (Virginia-based Americana rock band) “Fighting for My Life” (Hear here) (Sound and Fury, Feb. 4)
Sean Houston (Australian singer-songwriter) “Fuck Love” (Hear here) (Phoenix Productions, Feb. 1)
Ships Have Sailed (L.A. alt-rock band) “Up” (Hear here) (Ships Have Sailed)

Jan. 27, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
Absoloot (Fort Lauderdale hip-hop artist) “The Truth” (feat. The Captain; Hear here) (As I Am, Jan. 30)
Glass Mansions (S.C. electro-pop trio) “Nightswimming” (Hear here) (Glass Mansions)

Jan. 20, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
Latenite Automatic (Austria-based electronic rock band) “They Treated Us Like Animals and That’s What We Became” (Hear here) (Latenite Automatic, Jan. 24)
Pröwess (Charlotte rock quintet) “Headfirst” (five-song EP; Hear here) (Pröwess, Jan. 17)
Rodrigo Serrão (Portuguese musician) “Stick to the Music” (producer: Serrão; guests: Fernanda Paulo; Maria Ana Bobone, Joana Pessoa; first single: “I Hereby Give You My Life”; Hear here) (kbranca music, Jan. 22)
Jess Weimer (L.A.-based singer-songwriter) “Until You Drop” (four-song EP; Hear here) (Jess Weimer, Jan. 22)

