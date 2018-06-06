ReverbNation Release Dates (June 8 and Beyond)

Go to Google, type in “Is music dead?” and the results can be numbing. The click-bait kings want you to believe the obituary has already been written. Just look at these headlines:

12 Depressing Reasons Why Real Music Is Dead

How One Generation Was Single-Handedly Able To Kill The Music Industry

The Music Album Is Dead, But Not Everyone’s Accepted It Yet

9 Reasons Rock And Roll Is Dead (And Never Coming Back)

Don’t you believe them. Music is not dead … the industry may be ineffectual, but there will always be music.

Artists will write the songs. They will record them. Folks like ReverbNation will promote them, and sites like Pauseandplay.com are here to tell the world about them.

Give them a listen, show them some love.

“Now, on with the countdown …”

JUNE 8 RELEASES

ANDRE GALIANO (Nashville)

“4 Wheels & A Song” (feat. Peu Kuyumjian; Hear here; One Rock, June 5)

LORNA GREEN (London, ENG)

“You’re Real” (producer: Stuart Green; Hear here; G1Pastures, June 4)

SHELLSHOCK LULLABY (Butte, MT)

“Static Noise” (five-song EP; Hear here; Shellshock Lullaby, June 5)

NÂDYA SUDJAJA (Hollywood, FL)

“Lepaskan (Pop Version)” (Hear here; Fractal Efekt Studios, June 9)

JUNE 15 RELEASES

KUULADE (Compton, CA)

“Mr Telephone Man” (feat. Nicole Funk; Hear here; KuulAde Music)

JULY 27 RELEASES

DRAB HABIT (London, UK)

“Progress” (five-song EP; first single: “Glow”; Hear here; Drab Habit)

RECENT RELEASES

IGNESCENT (Chicago)

“Fearless” (three-song EP; Hear here; Download; Ignescent, June 1)

BELINDA M (Fairfax, VA)

“Chasing Fireflies” (Hear here; Belinda M, May 31)

DJ I-DAZE (Chicago)

“Bit Flips” (Hear here; DJ I-Daze, May 26)

CANIBALS NYC (Bronx County, NY)

“Blue Heaven” (Hear here; CANIBALS NYC, May 26)

JUSTIN DON (Detroit)

“Waves” (Hear here; Right On Yukon, May 24)

RIGHT ON YUKON (Winnipeg)

“Ambassadors” (Hear here; Right On Yukon, May 24)

TARA KYE (Chilliwack, BC, Canada)

“Where Is That Man?” (Hear here; Soundwave Studios, May 23)

PENNY JAYNE BLACK (London, ENG)

“I’m Fine / Steel Horse” (Hear here; P.J.B. Records, May 21 and May 17)

B.EVEREADY (Baltimore)

“Always Major” (Hear here; Checkmate Entertainment, May 18)

DIIMOND MEEKS (New York)

“Loose Me” (feat. CeeLo Green; Hear here; Mothership Entertainment / RED / Sony Music, May 18)

MARK AMBUTER (Crestline, CA)

“Love Is Everywhere / Just Like Love” (Hear here; Mark Ambuter, May 17 / May 10)

MARK DONOVAN (Franklin, NH)

“Sunlight” (Hear here; Ice Pop Frenzy, May 16)

WOODY LISSAUER (Baltimore)

“Stray Dog / In America” (Hear here; Woodworks International Recording Corporation, May 15)

INSECTS (Oklahoma City)

“Heading for Deep Water” (Hear here; Insects, May 13)

UNLOCKING THE TRUTH (Brooklyn, NY)

“Mama” (Hear here; Unlocking the Truth, May 13)

WORDSMITH (Baltimore)

“Topics” (Hear here; Nu Revolution Entertainment, May 11)

WILLIE OF WILSHIRE (Los Angeles)

“Victory / Wins and Losses” (Hear here; Willie of Wilshire, May 8 / April 25)

FELLA MANERO (Rio de Janeiro)

“Aum” (Hear here; Fella Manero, May 5)

KAYLA CARIAGA (Monroe, NY)

“Gone” (Hear here; JMK Music Entertainment, May 4)

NATIONS LOST (Frankston North, VIC, AU)

“Mentalist / Here I Am” (Hear here; Nations Lost, May 4 / April 27)

THE ROYAL TURNS (Gainesville, GA)

“Empty Hands” (five-song EP; Hear here; The Royal Turns, May 4)

JAISEN WATERFALL (North Hollywood, CA)

“Not Resisting Temptation” (feat. Rwillis; Hear here; Jaisen Waterfall, May 4)

TATY GENESTE (New Rochelle, NY)

“Growth” (Hear here; Taty Geneste, April 28)

MAJOR THINGS (Stockbridge, GA)

“Shed a Tear” (Hear here; Major Things, April 28)

LIMBERLOST (Puyallup, WA)

“Vol. I” (Hear here; Limberlost, April 27)

AFRAID OF HUMAN (Warren, PA)

“Afraid of Human” (Hear here; Afraid of Human, April 25)

ERIC SCHAFFER & THE OTHER TROUBLEMAKERS (Tucson, AZ)

“Crazy Road Trip” (Hear here; Eric Schaffer & the Other Troublemakers, April 25)