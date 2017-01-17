Published on January 17th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
ReverbNation Release Dates (Jan. 20 and Beyond)
It’s about 3:40 in the afternoon and I’m ready to dive into this latest ReverbNation opportunity, giving artists a shot at getting their upcoming albums or EPs listed on Pauseandplay.com.
Take a look at these numbers: Before I even get started, there are more than 1,700 submissions awaiting me and this new campaign has reached more than 750,000 users.
Whew!
Time’s a wastin’.
Now on with the countdown …
Jan. 20, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Latenite Automatic (Austria-based electronic rock band)
|“They Treated Us Like Animals and That’s What We Became” (Hear here)
|(Latenite Automatic, Jan. 24)
|Pröwess (Charlotte rock quintet)
|“Headfirst” (five-song EP; Hear here)
|(Pröwess, Jan. 17)
|Rodrigo Serrão (Portuguese musician)
|“Stick to the Music” (producer: Serrão; guests: Fernanda Paulo; Maria Ana Bobone, Joana Pessoa; first single: “I Hereby Give You My Life”; Hear here)
|(kbranca music, Jan. 22)
Jan. 27, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Glass Mansions (S.C. electro-pop trio)
|“Nightswimming” (Hear here)
|(Glass Mansions)
Feb. 3, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Maya Claridge (Denver pop singer)
|“Never Stop Us” (Hear here)
|(Indasoul)
Feb. 10, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Bob Holz (West Hollywood-based jazz-fusion artist)
|“Visions & Friends” (includes collaborations with Larry Coryell and Randy Brecker; producers: Holz, Rob Stathis; MP3; Hear here)
|(MVD Audio)
More Recent Releases
Jan. 13, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Amen Alibi (Assonet, Mass., rock act)
|“Imaginary Looking Glass” (Hear here)
|(Ravaka, Jan. 16)
|Ant Cruze and The Superstars (Australian DJ-remixer)
|“It’s Alright (Here Comes the Sun): The Soon Army Remixes” (feat. Wes Quave; six tracks; Hear here)
|(Meyla, Jan. 11)
|Marina V
|“Inner Superhero” (includes a cover of Scorpions’ “Winds of Change”; Hear here)
|(Crazy Apples)
|Louden Swain (L.A. rock quartet)
|“No Time Like the Present” (Hear here; MP3)
|(3 Car Wreckords)
|Miss Tara (Canadian house music DJ/producer Tara Mobayen)
|“Let’s Live!” (34 tracks; guests: Jean, Melky, Eric Carter, Sonu Nigam; Hear here)
|(Bonnies, Jan. 16)
Jan. 6, 2017
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Paula Boggs Band (Sammamish, Wash.-based Americana group)
|“Songs of Protest & Hope: Live At Empty Sea Studios” (five-song EP; Hear here)
|(Boggs Media)
|Matheus Soares (Brazilian electronic DJ/producer)
|“Body Vibes” (Hear here)
|(Matheus Soares)
|3RDegree (California rapper-singer)
|“Live From the Vault” (guests: Che’real, Taurus Diamond, Amina Buddafly, Larayne, Sharde, Fluid, Jason Michael; Hear here)
|(Cool Club Music)
Dec. 30, 2016
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Moise Bently (Salt Lake City-based hip-hop artist)
|“Bad One,” “Tell ‘Em” (producers: Killa Beatz, Paulae Beats; Hear here)
|(Star Life Marketing Group, Jan. 1)
|Crimson Guardian (Oregon hard-rock band)
|“Sands of Time” (Hear here)
|(Crimson Guardian)
|P La Cangri (urban Latin artist from Puerto Rico)
|“No Soy Para Ti” (Hear here)
|(Gutierrez Enterprises)
|Remi D (Paris hip-hop producer)
|“Laeta Melancholia” (Hear here)
|(Remi D, Jan. 3)
|Royal~T (St. Louis-based singer-songwriter)
|“I Need Love” (Hear here)
|(Royal~T, Jan. 3)
|Solice (Arlington, Texas-based rock band)
|“Genesis” (first single: “In the Dark”; Hear here; See here)
|(Solice, Jan. 1)