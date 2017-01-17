New releases

ReverbNation Release Dates (Jan. 20 and Beyond)

It’s about 3:40 in the afternoon and I’m ready to dive into this latest ReverbNation opportunity, giving artists a shot at getting their upcoming albums or EPs listed on Pauseandplay.com.

Take a look at these numbers: Before I even get started, there are more than 1,700 submissions awaiting me and this new campaign has reached more than 750,000 users.

Whew!

Time’s a wastin’.

Now on with the countdown …

Jan. 20, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
Latenite Automatic (Austria-based electronic rock band) “They Treated Us Like Animals and That’s What We Became” (Hear here) (Latenite Automatic, Jan. 24)
Pröwess (Charlotte rock quintet) “Headfirst” (five-song EP; Hear here) (Pröwess, Jan. 17)
Rodrigo Serrão (Portuguese musician) “Stick to the Music” (producer: Serrão; guests: Fernanda Paulo; Maria Ana Bobone, Joana Pessoa; first single: “I Hereby Give You My Life”; Hear here) (kbranca music, Jan. 22)

Jan. 27, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
Glass Mansions (S.C. electro-pop trio) “Nightswimming” (Hear here) (Glass Mansions)

Feb. 3, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
Maya Claridge (Denver pop singer) “Never Stop Us” (Hear here) (Indasoul)

Feb. 10, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
Bob Holz (West Hollywood-based jazz-fusion artist) “Visions & Friends” (includes collaborations with Larry Coryell and Randy Brecker; producers: Holz, Rob Stathis; MP3; Hear here) (MVD Audio)

More Recent Releases

Jan. 13, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
Amen Alibi (Assonet, Mass., rock act) “Imaginary Looking Glass” (Hear here) (Ravaka, Jan. 16)
Ant Cruze and The Superstars (Australian DJ-remixer) “It’s Alright (Here Comes the Sun): The Soon Army Remixes” (feat. Wes Quave; six tracks; Hear here) (Meyla, Jan. 11)
Marina V “Inner Superhero” (includes a cover of Scorpions’ “Winds of Change”; Hear here) (Crazy Apples)
Louden Swain (L.A. rock quartet) “No Time Like the Present” (Hear here; MP3) (3 Car Wreckords)
Miss Tara (Canadian house music DJ/producer Tara Mobayen) “Let’s Live!” (34 tracks; guests: Jean, Melky, Eric Carter, Sonu Nigam; Hear here) (Bonnies, Jan. 16)

Jan. 6, 2017

Artist: Title: Label:
Paula Boggs Band (Sammamish, Wash.-based Americana group) “Songs of Protest & Hope: Live At Empty Sea Studios” (five-song EP; Hear here) (Boggs Media)
Matheus Soares (Brazilian electronic DJ/producer) “Body Vibes” (Hear here) (Matheus Soares)
3RDegree (California rapper-singer) “Live From the Vault” (guests: Che’real, Taurus Diamond, Amina Buddafly, Larayne, Sharde, Fluid, Jason Michael; Hear here) (Cool Club Music)

Dec. 30, 2016

Artist: Title: Label:
Moise Bently (Salt Lake City-based hip-hop artist) “Bad One,” “Tell ‘Em” (producers: Killa Beatz, Paulae Beats; Hear here) (Star Life Marketing Group, Jan. 1)
Crimson Guardian (Oregon hard-rock band) “Sands of Time” (Hear here) (Crimson Guardian)
P La Cangri (urban Latin artist from Puerto Rico) “No Soy Para Ti” (Hear here) (Gutierrez Enterprises)
Remi D (Paris hip-hop producer) “Laeta Melancholia” (Hear here) (Remi D, Jan. 3)
Royal~T (St. Louis-based singer-songwriter) “I Need Love” (Hear here) (Royal~T, Jan. 3)
Solice (Arlington, Texas-based rock band) “Genesis” (first single: “In the Dark”; Hear here; See here) (Solice, Jan. 1)

