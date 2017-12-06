Published on December 6th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
ReverbNation Release Dates (Dec. 8 and Beyond)
More than 1,000 submissions in just a week from ReverbNation-affiliated artists all trying to get their new/upcoming albums or EPs listed at Pauseandplay.com … sweet!
Now, on with the countdown …
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|BlackLight (Omaha, Neb., electronic artist)
|“Riffin” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(Plurred Vision)
|FELICITY (Orlando pop-punk band)
|“Weekend Worrier” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(Thumbhole, Dec. 11)
|Jackie got Lemons (Australian alt-rock trio)
|“None of Your Business” (producers: bassist Karl Willebrant and Jackie got Lemons; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(Jackie Got Lemons)
|Bryan Joon (NYC R&B singer-songwriter)
|“Pretend” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(bryanjoonmusic)
|Joe McGowan (Americana artist from Charleston, S.C.)
|“Nonstop” (Hear here; Soundcloud)
|(Jigsaw Airplane Music)
|North of Mason-Dixon (six-member country-rock band from Monroeville, Pa.)
|“A Day Late” (five-song EP; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(North of Mason-Dixon)
|Jay Roecker (Dallas EDM artist)
|“Don’t Give Up on Love (The Remixes)” (10-song set, feat. Jedidiah Breeze; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(Roecker Records / Break Bread Music Group)
|Explorers (U.K. synthpop duo)
|“Explorers” (first single: “Radio Flyer”; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(Islandearth)
|Kenny Nelson (Santa Barbara-based singer-songwriter)
|“Kenny Nelson, Volume I” (five-song EP; first single: “Choose You”; Hear here; Soundcloud)
|(Kenny Nelson)
|Bad Habits (London rock band)
|“This Christmas I’m Coming Home” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(Night Breed Limited)
|Tatiana Barbosa (Philly R&B/pop artist)
|“Must Be Love” (Hear here; Soundcloud)
|(Tatiana Barbosa, Dec. 23)
|Milo Z (NYC funky rocker)
|“Where’s My City” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes; On Tour)
|(Z Booga, Jan. 1)
|Falling Through April (Charlotte alt-rockers)
|“Zodiac” (producer: Jon King; first single: “Desperate Measures”; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(Page 2 Music)
|Jeyhan (17-year-old pop singer-songwriter from Leesburg, Va.)
|“Altered Love” (five-song EP; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(Jeyhan Music)
RECENT RELEASES
|Cassidy Bisher (semi-finalist in the 2016 International Songwriting Competition)
|“Skin” (five-song EP; first single: “Soldier”; Hear here; See here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(Cassidy Bisher)
|Geoff Green (U.K. singer-songwriter)
|“Relax Rewind” (five-song EP; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(Geoff Green)
|Hatchatorium (Atlanta alt-rock singer)
|“Waterfall” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(Dog Bone Music, Dec. 4)
|Kamikaze K-Rob (hip-hop artist from Warren, Ohio)
|“Enough Is Enough” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(street strategic entertainment, Dec. 2)
|LWin (L.A.-based hip-hop artist)
|“New Freezer” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(563534 Records DK, Dec. 3)
|Willie of Wilshire (L.A. hip-hop artist)
|“W.T.F.” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes)
|(709730 Records DK)