Published on December 6th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

ReverbNation Release Dates (Dec. 8 and Beyond)

More than 1,000 submissions in just a week from ReverbNation-affiliated artists all trying to get their new/upcoming albums or EPs listed at Pauseandplay.com … sweet!

Now, on with the countdown …

DEC. 8 RELEASES

Artist: Title: Label:
BlackLight (Omaha, Neb., electronic artist) “Riffin” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (Plurred Vision)
FELICITY (Orlando pop-punk band) “Weekend Worrier” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (Thumbhole, Dec. 11)
Jackie got Lemons (Australian alt-rock trio) “None of Your Business” (producers: bassist Karl Willebrant and Jackie got Lemons; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (Jackie Got Lemons)
Bryan Joon (NYC R&B singer-songwriter) “Pretend” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (bryanjoonmusic)
Joe McGowan (Americana artist from Charleston, S.C.) “Nonstop” (Hear here; Soundcloud) (Jigsaw Airplane Music)
North of Mason-Dixon (six-member country-rock band from Monroeville, Pa.) “A Day Late” (five-song EP; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (North of Mason-Dixon)
Jay Roecker (Dallas EDM artist) “Don’t Give Up on Love (The Remixes)” (10-song set, feat. Jedidiah Breeze; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (Roecker Records / Break Bread Music Group)

DEC. 15 RELEASES

Artist: Title: Label:
Explorers (U.K. synthpop duo) “Explorers” (first single: “Radio Flyer”; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (Islandearth)
Kenny Nelson (Santa Barbara-based singer-songwriter) “Kenny Nelson, Volume I” (five-song EP; first single: “Choose You”; Hear here; Soundcloud) (Kenny Nelson)

DEC. 22 RELEASES

Artist: Title: Label:
Bad Habits (London rock band) “This Christmas I’m Coming Home” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (Night Breed Limited)
Tatiana Barbosa (Philly R&B/pop artist) “Must Be Love” (Hear here; Soundcloud) (Tatiana Barbosa, Dec. 23)

DEC. 29 RELEASES

Artist: Title: Label:
Milo Z (NYC funky rocker) “Where’s My City” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes; On Tour) (Z Booga, Jan. 1)

JAN. 19 RELEASES

Artist: Title: Label:
Falling Through April (Charlotte alt-rockers) “Zodiac” (producer: Jon King; first single: “Desperate Measures”; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (Page 2 Music)
Jeyhan (17-year-old pop singer-songwriter from Leesburg, Va.) “Altered Love” (five-song EP; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (Jeyhan Music)

RECENT RELEASES

DEC. 1 RELEASES

Artist: Title: Label:
Cassidy Bisher (semi-finalist in the 2016 International Songwriting Competition) “Skin” (five-song EP; first single: “Soldier”; Hear here; See here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (Cassidy Bisher)
Geoff Green (U.K. singer-songwriter) “Relax Rewind” (five-song EP; Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (Geoff Green)
Hatchatorium (Atlanta alt-rock singer) “Waterfall” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (Dog Bone Music, Dec. 4)
Kamikaze K-Rob (hip-hop artist from Warren, Ohio) “Enough Is Enough” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (street strategic entertainment, Dec. 2)
LWin (L.A.-based hip-hop artist) “New Freezer” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (563534 Records DK, Dec. 3)
Willie of Wilshire (L.A. hip-hop artist) “W.T.F.” (Hear here; Soundcloud; iTunes) (709730 Records DK)

More ReverbNation Release Dates

