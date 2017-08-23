New releases
August 23rd, 2017
by Gerry Galipault
ReverbNation Release Dates (Aug 25 and Beyond)
We’re back in the saddle again, poring over more than 1,200 submissions from ReverbNation-affiliated artists all trying to get their new/upcoming albums or EPs listed at Pauseandplay.com.
So, without further ado, on with the countdown …
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Robert Caruso (London-based singer-guitarist)
|“Heroin” (Hear here)
|(Roca)
|Collegians (Melbourne, Australia, alt-rock quartet)
|“Vaccine” (Hear here; iTunes)
|(Cultivator)
|NOREiKA (Akron, N.Y., rock singer-songwriter)
|“BoXaRoX” (four-song EP; Hear here)
|(NOREiKA Publishing)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Sleep Signals
|“At the End of the World” (six-song EP; producer: Justin Rimer; guests: Josh Brown, Marty McCoy; first single: “Suit & Tie Suicide”; Hear here)
|(Sleep Signals)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|Dudley Taft (Cincinnati blues-rock guitarist)
|“Summer Rain” (recorded in his own studio, which he purchased from Peter Frampton in 2013; Hear here)
|(American Blues Artist Group)
|Artist:
|Title:
|Label:
|She’s Excited! (Brooklyn electronic artist)
|“Love Is Round” (Hear here; iTunes)
|(Teknofonic Recordings)
