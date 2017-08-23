ReverbNation Release Dates (Aug 25 and Beyond)

We’re back in the saddle again, poring over more than 1,200 submissions from ReverbNation-affiliated artists all trying to get their new/upcoming albums or EPs listed at Pauseandplay.com.

So, without further ado, on with the countdown …

Artist: Title: Label: Sleep Signals “At the End of the World” (six-song EP; producer: Justin Rimer; guests: Josh Brown, Marty McCoy; first single: “Suit & Tie Suicide”; Hear here) (Sleep Signals)

Artist: Title: Label: Dudley Taft (Cincinnati blues-rock guitarist) “Summer Rain” (recorded in his own studio, which he purchased from Peter Frampton in 2013; Hear here) (American Blues Artist Group)