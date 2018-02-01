Published on February 1st, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
Pause & Play’s Top Sellers (January 2018)
Top 10 sellers at Pauseandplay.com during the month of January 2018:
1. “M A N I A,” Fall Out Boy (DCD2 / Island, Jan. 19)
First single: “Young and Menace”; See here; Download; iTunes; eBay; On Tour; Merch
2. “Sweetzerland Manifesto,” Joe Perry (Roman / AMPED Distribution, Jan. 19)
Producers: Perry, Bruce Witkin, Jack Douglas; guests: Robin Zander, Johnny Depp on drums, Terry Reid, Zak Starkey, David Johansen; Vinyl; Download; eBay
3. “Live At Lafayette’s Music Room-Memphis, TN,” Big Star (Omnivore Recordings, Jan. 12)
20 songs; Vinyl, with download card; Download; eBay; Merch
4. “2018 GRAMMY® Nominees,” various artists (RCA, Jan. 12)
21 songs, including Album of the Year nominees Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Bruno Mars; Read here; Download; iTunes
5. “Collateral,” Phillip Phillips (19 Recordings / Interscope, Jan. 19)
First single: “Magnetic”; Hear here; Download; On Tour
6. “Man of the Woods,” Justin Timberlake (RCA, Feb. 2)
His first album since 2013; first single: “Filthy”; Hear here; Read here; Amazon.ca; Amazon UK; Target-Exclusive CD, with new album cover, poster and digital copy; Vinyl; Target-Exclusive Translucent Orange Vinyl; Download; iTunes; eBay; Merch
7. “Black Coffee,” Beth Hart & Joe Bonamassa (J&R Adventures, Jan. 26)
Producer: Kevin “The Caveman” Shirley; first single: “Black Coffee”; See here; Read here; Vinyl; Download; iTunes; On Tour
8. “What Happens Next,” Joe Satriani (Legacy Recordings, Jan. 12)
Featuring bassist Glenn Hughes and drummer Chad Smith; producer: Mike Fraser; Vinyl; Download; On Tour
9. “Odds & Ends: Scepter Records Rarities,” Dionne Warwick (Real Gone Music, Jan. 12)
10. “The Snake King,” Rick Springfield (Frontiers Music s.r.l., Jan. 26)
Download; eBay; On Tour; Merch