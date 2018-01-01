Pause & Play’s Top Sellers (December 2017)

Top 10 sellers at Pauseandplay.com during the month of December 2017:

1. “American Woman (Expanded Edition),” The Guess Who (Iconoclassic, Dec. 15)

1970 album; remastered; two-CD set includes single edits, session outtakes, and tracks intended for a follow-up album but shelved after Randy Bachman left the band; Read here

2. “Barbra: The Music … The Mem’ries … The Magic! (Live in Concert),” Barbra Streisand (Columbia, Dec. 8)

Recorded in Miami on the last stop of her 13-city 2016 tour; Hear here; Read here; Deluxe Edition, featuring the entire concert and all of her dialogue; eBay; Merch

3. “ON AIR,” The Rolling Stones (UMe, Dec. 1)

BBC radio recordings, circa 1963-65; Hear here; Read here; Deluxe Edition; Vinyl; eBay; On Tour; Merch

4. “What Makes You Country,” Luke Bryan (Capitol Nashville, Dec. 8)

Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens; Hear here; eBay; On Tour

5. “Angel Heart: 35th Anniversary Expanded Edition,” Jimmy Webb (Real Gone Music, Dec. 8)

1982 album; remastered, with six bonus tracks

6. “Collective Soul Live,” Collective Soul (Suretone, Dec. 8)

Hear here; eBay; On Tour; Merch

7. “The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration [DVD],” The Tragically Hip (Eagle Vision, Dec. 22)

The final show of the Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem Tour, on Aug. 20, 2016, at the K-Rock Centre in Kingston, Ontario, after frontman Gord Downie’s terminal brain cancer diagnosis; Blu-ray

8. “Revival,” Eminem (Aftermath / Shady / Interscope, Dec. 15)

Guests: Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, P!nk, X Ambassadors, Skylar Grey, Kehlani, Phresher; Hear here; Read here; eBay; Merch

9. “Beauty on a Back Street,” Daryl Hall & John Oates (Friday Music, Dec. 1)

1977 album; remastered; eBay; On Tour; Merch

10. “Hard To Find 45s On CD, Volume 19 – More 70s Essentials,” various artists (Eric, Oct. 27)

21 songs; Hear/read here. Also available: “Hard To Find 45s On CD, Volume 18 – 70s Essentials”