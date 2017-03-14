Pause-and-Playlist: The Songs We Like Right Now

These are new songs we’re listening to, and we’re thinking you’ll like them too. Just give them a chance. Hit shuffle and enjoy our latest playlist.

You can follow along with our Spotify playlist or click on the player below.

“Dirty Rain,” Andrew Combs … from the album “Canyons of My Mind” (April 7)

“Ran,” Future Islands … from “The Far Field” (April 7)

“Sleepwalking, Pt. II,” Alvarez Kings … from “Somewhere Between” (April 14)

“Currency,” The Black Angels … from “Death Song” (April 21)

“Let’s Work It Out,” Texas … from “Jump on Board” (April 28)

“14 Steps to Harlem,” Garland Jeffreys … from “14 Steps to Harlem” (April 28)

“How Do I Get There?,” Don Bryant … from “Don’t Give Up on Love” (May 12)

“Catastrophe,” Hollow Everdaze … from “Cartoons” (May 12

“Modern Woman,” Tennis … from “Yours Conditionally” (March 10)

“Bet She Looks Like You,” Nick Hakim … from “Green Twins” (May 19)

“Witness,” Benjamin Booker … from “Witness” (June 2)

“Black Magic,” The Amazons … from “The Amazons” (June 2)

“Lint Head Gal,” Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers … from “Shanti’s Shadow” (June 2)

“Blood Under My Belt,” The Drums … from “Abysmal Thoughts” (June 16)

“Third of May / Ōdaigahara,” Fleet Foxes … from “Crack-Up” (June 16)

“Fine Fine Day,” Banditos … from “Visionland” (June 23)