Pause-and-Playlist: R.I.P. in 2017

2017 hasn’t gotten off to the shocking start of 2016, when in the first month alone we lost David Bowie, Natalie Cole, Glenn Frey and Paul Kantner. Still, we mourn the likes of Al Jarreau, Larry Coryell, John Wetton, Butch Trucks and Maggie Roche so far this year.

Here’s our playlist tribute to these fallen musicians and more.

You can follow along with our Spotify playlist or click on the player below.

Leon Ware (R&B singer-songwriter; wrote Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You,” Michael Jackson’s “I Wanna Be Where You Are,” etc.) – “Instant Love,” with Minnie Riperton

Larry Coryell (guitar legend) – “Feel Like Makin’ Love”

Junie Morrison (Ohio Players, Parliament-Funkadelic) – “Love Rollercoaster”

Clyde Stubblefield (James Brown drummer) – “Funky Drummer”

Peter Skellern (British singer-songwriter) – “You’re a Lady”

Bobby Freeman (soul singer) – “Do You Want to Dance”

Robert Fisher (Willard Grant Conspiracy) – “Soft Hand”

Al Jarreau (jazz-pop legend) – “We’re In This Love Together”

Sonny Geraci (lead singer of The Outsiders and Climax) – “Time Won’t Let Me”

John Wetton (original Asia singer-bassist) – “Only Time Will Tell”

Elkin Ramírez (lead singer of the Colombian heavy metal band Kraken) – “Vestido de Cristal (Crystal Dress)”

Geoff Nicholls (longtime Black Sabbath keyboardist) – “Neon Knights”

Butch Trucks (Allman Brothers Band drummer) – “Jessica”

Ronald “Bingo” Mundy (The Marcels) – “Blue Moon”

Jaki Liebezeit (Can drummer) – “I Want More”

Mike Kellie (Spooky Tooth, The Only Ones drummer) – “Another Girl, Another Planet”

Pete Overend Watts (original Mott the Hoople bassist) – “All the Young Dudes”

Roberta Peters (coloratura soprano) – “Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen”

Maggie Roche (The Roches) – “The Married Men”

Loalwa Braz (Kaoma vocalist) – “Lambada”

Steve Wright (original bassist for the Greg Kihn Band) – “Jeopardy”

Greg Trooper (singer-songwriter) – “They Call Me Hank”

Richie Ingui (The Soul Survivors) – “Expressway to Your Heart”

Larry Steinbachek (Bronski Beat keyboardist) – “Smalltown Boy”

Buddy Greco (jazz pianist-singer) – “The Lady Is a Tramp”

Peter Sarstedt (British singer-songwriter) – “Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)?”