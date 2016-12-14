Pause-and-Playlist: My Most-Played Songs on Spotify

One of the cool things Spotify does at the end of the year is gather up the songs you listened to the most over the past 12 months and place them in a nifty playlist.

Here are some of my 100 favorites in 2016 (in no particular order), most of them oldies but goodies and a bit on the mellow side. I love pop music, what can I say. Just hit shuffle and enjoy.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

Wireless & Streaming Audio .. Shop Now »

Onkyo C-7030 Compact Disc Player »

STEVIE NICKS

“Nightbird”

WHAM!

“Everything She Wants (Remix)”

ONE DIRECTION

“What a Feeling”

BENJAMIN ORR

“Stay the Night”

THE DEELE

“Two Occasions”

GOTYE

“Somebody That I Used to Know”

THE WHO

“Eminence Front”

PET SHOP BOYS & DUSTY SPRINGFIELD

“What Have I Done to Deserve This?”

GREG KIHN BAND

“Jeopardy”

ROMEO VOID

“A Girl in Trouble (Is a Temporary Thing)”

TALK TALK

“Such a Shame (Extended Mix)”

“It’s My Life (Extended Mix)”

SIMPLE MINDS

“New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)”

THE RONETTES

“Walking in the Rain”

DAN FOGELBERG

“Make Love Stay”

THE DELEGATION

“Oh Honey”

ECHOSMITH

“Cool Kids”

DONALD FAGEN

“New Frontier”

THE HUMAN LEAGUE

“Human”

Garth Brooks: The Ultimate Collection »

2017 ThinkGeek Despair Wall Calendar »