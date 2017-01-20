Pause-and-Playlist: New Songs, January 2017

Because of the holidays and the usual dearth of new releases at the end of the year, our weekly New Songs list was put on hold.

Now, we’re bringing it back … and making it part of our regular Pause-and-Playlist feature. At least once a month (maybe more, if there’s a demand for it), we will round up the month’s top new songs.

Special thanks to loyal reader Leah for the kind words.

Now on with the countdown …

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

“Changing,” John Mayer

“I Give You Power,” Arcade Fire feat. Mavis Staples

“Easy Target,” John Mellencamp

“Windy City,” Alison Krauss

“You Look Good,” Lady Antebellum

“Not Afraid Anymore” (from “Fifty Shades Darker” soundtrack), Halsey

“Doomsday,” Ryan Adams

“Loser,” Falling in Reverse

“High For Hours,” J. Cole

“Always There,” José James

“Anymore,” Goldfrapp

“Shine,” Pat Benatar

“Interesting Drug,” OK Go

“Goose Snow Cone,” Aimee Mann

“Chills,” Charlie Wilson

“Enter Entirely,” Cloud Nothings

“Ordinary World,” Joy Williams

“Risk to Exist,” Maxïmo Park

“Scatterbrain,” KXM

“On + Off,” Maggie Rogers

“No Halo,” Sorority Noise

“Wish You Were Here,” Cody Jinks

“Change In Me (The Rebirth),” Eric Gales