Pause-and-Playlist: New Songs, February 2017

Here’s our roundup of the top recently released songs. Enjoy the playlist, buy some music, support the artists, “music is the healing force of the world.” Mic drop.

Now on with the countdown …

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

“I Don’t,” Mariah Carey feat. YG

“Beauty and the Beast” (from the film “Beauty and the Beast”), Ariana Grande and John Legend

“This Is My Town,” Barry Manilow

“My Old Man,” Zac Brown Band

“BagBak,” Vince Staples

“Show Yourself,” Mastodon

“Let’s Get Lost,” Pretenders feat. Neil Tennant

“River in the Rain,” Alison Krauss

“Stand By Me,” Michael Bolton

“Ballad of the Dying Man” / “Two Wildly Different Perspectives,” Father John Misty

“Stay in the Dark,” The Band Perry

“When We Party,” Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G. feat. Snoop Dogg

“So Good,” Zara Larsson feat. Ty Dolla $ign

“Who’s the (Bat)Man” (from “The Lego Batman Movie”), Patrick Stump

“I Think of You,” Jeremih feat. Big Sean

“When I Pray For You” (from the film “The Shack”), Dan + Shay

“Hold My Heart,” Lindsey Stirling feat. ZZ Ward

“Lonely,” August Alsina

“Cloud 9,” Jamiroquai

“Mad Love,” Bush

“Hopeless Romantic,” Michelle Branch

“I Want to Tell You About What I Want,” Robyn Hitchcock

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Hey Bébé,” Rhiannon Giddens

“Nocturne,” Mark Lanegan Band

“Go! (Remixes),” M83

“Some Kinda Wonderful,” Betty Who

“Passenger” / “Won’t Follow,” Sinkane

“Real One,” Chanté Moore

“Love Is Mystical,” Cold War Kids

“Big Picture,” London Grammar

“Kinetic 2017,” Orbital

“In the Ground,” The Gibson Brothers