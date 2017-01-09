Pause-and-Playlist: We Miss You, David Bowie

It was a horrible thing to wake up to the morning of Jan. 10, 2016: the shocking news that David Bowie had died of liver cancer, just two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his “★” (“Blackstar”) album.

A year later and the shock still hasn’t worn off. The same goes for the untimely deaths of Prince and George Michael in 2016.

The best way to honor Bowie is to remember his musical legacy, from his 1967 self-titled debut album to last year’s “★.”

So many great songs, so many great albums, so many different styles and genres. Bowie was truly one of the most versatile artists of the entire rock era.

Here are some of our favorite Bowie songs, from 1967 to 2016.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

Wireless & Streaming Audio .. Shop Now »

Onkyo C-7030 Compact Disc Player »

“Love You Till Tuesday” (1967)

“The London Boys” (1967)

“Space Oddity” (1969)

“Wild Eyed Boy from Freecloud” (1969)

“The Man Who Sold the World” (1970)

“She Shook Me Cold” (1970)

“Life On Mars?” (1971)

“Oh! You Pretty Things” (1971)

“Andy Warhol” (1971)

“Legacy,” David Bowie »

Free Apps of the Week »

“Changes” (1972)

“Starman” (1972)

“Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide” (1972)

“Suffragette City” (1972)

“Ziggy Stardust” (1972)

“Moonage Daydream” (1972)

“Five Years” (1972)

Seagate Duet Cloud-Syncing Portable External Hard Drive »

“La La Land (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” »

“The Jean Genie” (1973)

“Drive-In Saturday” (1973)

“Aladdin Sane” (1973)

“Time” (1973)

“Let’s Spend the Night Together” (1973)

“Panic in Detroit” (1973)

“Watch That Man” (1973)

“See Emily Play” (1973)

“Sorrow” (1973)

“Rebel Rebel” (1974)

“Diamond Dogs” (1974)

“1984” (1974)

“Sweet Thing” (1974)

“Who Can I Be Now?” (1974)

“John, I’m Only Dancing” (1974)

“Young Americans” (1975)

“The Lose Your Belly Diet: Change Your Gut, Change Your Life,” Travis Stork »

New Arrivals in Electronics »

“Fame” (1975)

“Fascination” (1975)

“Golden Years” (1976)

“Station to Station” (1976)

“TVC15” (1976)

“Stay” (1976)

“Wild Is the Wind” (1976)

“The Accountant [Blu-ray + DVD]” »

“The Secret Life of Pets [Blu-ray + DVD]” »

“Speed of Life” (1977)

“Sound and Vision” (1977)

“Always Crashing in the Same Car” (1977)

“Warszawa” (1977)

“Heroes” (1977)

“Joe the Lion” (1977)

“Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy,” with Bing Crosby (1977)

“Boys Keep Swinging” (1979)

“Look Back in Anger” (1979)

“D.J.” (1979)

“Fantastic Voyage” (1979)

“Ashes to Ashes” (1980)

“Fashion” (1980)

“Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)” (1980)

“Under Pressure,” with Queen (1982)

Sony MDRXB80BS/L Premium, Wireless, In-Ear, Sports Headphone »

The Apple Store »

“Let’s Dance” (1983)

“China Girl” (1983)

“Modern Love” (1983)

“Without You” (1983)

“Cat People (Putting Out Fire)” (1983)

“Blue Jean” (1984)

“Tonight,” with Tina Turner (1984)

“Loving the Alien” (1984)

Groceries & Gourmet Food »

Health, Household and Baby Care »

“Day-In Day-Out” (1987)

“Time Will Crawl” (1987)

“Never Let Me Down” (1987)

“Can’t Read,” with Tin Machine (1989)

“Under the God,” with Tin Machine (1989)

“Amazing,” with Tin Machine (1989)

“Black Tie White Noise” (1993)

“Jump They Say” (1993)

“I Know It’s Gonna Happen Someday” (1993)

“The Hearts Filthy Lesson” (1995)

“Strangers When We Meet” (1995)

“Hallo Spaceboy” (1995)

“Telling Lies” (1997)

“Little Wonder” (1997)

“Dead Man Walking” (1997)

Amazon Music Unlimited »

Best-Selling Musical Instruments »

“I’m Afraid of Americans” (1997)

“Seven Years in Tibet” (1997)

“Thursday’s Child” (1999)

“The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell” (1999)

“Survive” (1999)

“Slow Burn” (2002)

“Everyone Says ‘Hi'” (2002)

“I’ve Been Waiting for You” (2002)

“New Killer Star” (2003)

“Never Get Old” (2003)

“Fall Dog Bombs the Moon” (2003)

“Rebel Never Gets Old (Radio Mix)” (2004)

Trade In Your Electronics »

Sonos PLAY:5 Ultimate Wireless Smart Speaker for Streaming Music »

“Where Are We Now?” (2013)

“The Stars (Are Out Tonight)” (2013)

“The Next Day” (2013)

“Valentine’s Day” (2013)

“Love Is Lost” (2013)

“Blackstar” (2016)

“Lazarus” (2016)

“I Can’t Give Everything Away” (2016)

Garth Brooks: The Ultimate Collection »

2017 ThinkGeek Despair Wall Calendar »