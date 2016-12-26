Pause-and-Playlist: The Essential George Michael and Wham!

We hate it when our pop icons die … especially at a young age.

George Michael, who died Christmas Day at age 53, leaves behind an incredible body of work, from his days leading Wham! to his hugely successful solo career. He was reportedly working with English producer Naughty Boy on a comeback album, hoping to release it in 2017.

We will always have his music … like these infectious, thought-provoking songs.

You have been loved, George.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

“Everything She Wants”

“Freedom ’90”

“A Different Corner”

“Careless Whisper”

“Faith”

“I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me),” with Aretha Franklin

“Jesus to a Child”

“As,” with Mary J. Blige

“One More Try”

“Praying For Time”

“Kissing a Fool”

“Waiting For That Day”

“Older”

“Last Christmas”

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me,” with Elton John

“I Want Your Sex, Pts. 1 & 2”

“Amazing”

“An Easier Affair”

“Freedom”

“I’m Your Man”

“I Can’t Make You Love Me”

“Too Funky”

“Outside”

“Cowboys and Angels”

“Club Tropicana”

“Killer / Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone”

“Flawless (Go to the City)”

“Heal the Pain”

“The Edge of Heaven”

“Spinning the Wheel”

“You Have Been Loved”

“Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do?)”

“Credit Card Baby”

