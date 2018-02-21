Pause-and-Playlist: The Classics

It started out as a simple question posed to our followers on Facebook …

… then it blossomed into a list of more than 180 classic songs. So we’ve compiled them for you with this Spotify playlist.

It’s 13 and a half hours of pure bliss. It runs the gamut from classic-rock favorites like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Hey Jude,” to country music, Americana, a little disco and plenty of ballads.

You might even find a few that you’ve never heard before.

(I even added one at the last minute: Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” and Pink Floyd’s “Us and Them.”)

If you have some favorites that you would like to see added to this playlist, just visit our Facebook page and let us know. The more the merrier.

Now, just click shuffle and enjoy!