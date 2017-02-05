Published on February 5th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Pause-and-Playlist: An ’80s Mix
I love the ’80s … now that’s what I call a musical decade!
I went to college (The Ohio State University) in the 1980s; I got my first professional job in the ’80s; I lived and worked in Tokyo for more than half the decade and met and interviewed many great artists, and I got to see the world in the ’80s.
So, naturally, music from that decade is near and dear to my heart. Here’s a random selection of ’80s favorites, in no order of importance. Just sit back and listen along with our Spotify playlist, or click on the Spotify player at the bottom of this page.
Instead of a mixtape, enjoy this playlist. 🙂
What Have I Done to Deserve This? (Extended Mix), Pet Shop Boys with Dusty Springfield
Summertime (Extended 12″ Mix), Fun Boy Three
Always Something There to Remind Me, Naked Eyes
Wood Beez, Scritti Politti
Shout, Tears For Fears
Saved By Zero, The Fixx
It’s My Life (Extended Mix), Talk Talk
Indian Summer, The Dream Academy
Desperate But Not Serious, Adam Ant
Overkill, Men At Work
What Is Love? (Extended Mix), Howard Jones
The More You Live, The More You Love, A Flock of Seagulls
I Melt With You, Modern English
If You Were Here, Thompson Twins
I Don’t Want to Be a Hero, Johnny Hates Jazz
Der Kommissar (7″ Version), After The Fire
She Works Hard for the Money, Donna Summer
We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome), Tina Turner
Rhythm Nation, Janet Jackson
Stay the Night, Benjamin Orr
One Night in Bangkok, Murray Head
Suddenly Last Summer, The Motels
Jeopardy, The Greg Kihn Band
Take Me to Heart, Quarterflash
The Salt in My Tears, Martin Briley
So Bad, Paul McCartney
Eminence Front, The Who
Lawyers in Love, Jackson Browne
Come Dancing, The Kinks
If Anyone Falls, Stevie Nicks
Sentimental Street, Night Ranger
Face to Face, Pete Townshend
Black Money, Culture Club
Check It Out, John Mellencamp
A Different Corner, George Michael
The Captain of Her Heart, Double
Voices of Babylon, The Outfield
Who’s Behind the Door, Zebra
We Two, Little River Band
Human, The Human League