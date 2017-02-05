Pause-and-Playlist: An ’80s Mix

I love the ’80s … now that’s what I call a musical decade!

I went to college (The Ohio State University) in the 1980s; I got my first professional job in the ’80s; I lived and worked in Tokyo for more than half the decade and met and interviewed many great artists, and I got to see the world in the ’80s.

So, naturally, music from that decade is near and dear to my heart. Here’s a random selection of ’80s favorites, in no order of importance. Just sit back and listen along with our Spotify playlist, or click on the Spotify player at the bottom of this page.

Instead of a mixtape, enjoy this playlist. 🙂

What Have I Done to Deserve This? (Extended Mix), Pet Shop Boys with Dusty Springfield

Summertime (Extended 12″ Mix), Fun Boy Three

Always Something There to Remind Me, Naked Eyes

Wood Beez, Scritti Politti

Shout, Tears For Fears

Saved By Zero, The Fixx

It’s My Life (Extended Mix), Talk Talk

Indian Summer, The Dream Academy

Desperate But Not Serious, Adam Ant

Overkill, Men At Work

What Is Love? (Extended Mix), Howard Jones

The More You Live, The More You Love, A Flock of Seagulls

I Melt With You, Modern English

If You Were Here, Thompson Twins

I Don’t Want to Be a Hero, Johnny Hates Jazz

Der Kommissar (7″ Version), After The Fire

She Works Hard for the Money, Donna Summer

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome), Tina Turner

Rhythm Nation, Janet Jackson

Stay the Night, Benjamin Orr

One Night in Bangkok, Murray Head

Suddenly Last Summer, The Motels

Jeopardy, The Greg Kihn Band

Take Me to Heart, Quarterflash

The Salt in My Tears, Martin Briley

So Bad, Paul McCartney

Eminence Front, The Who

Lawyers in Love, Jackson Browne

Come Dancing, The Kinks

If Anyone Falls, Stevie Nicks

Sentimental Street, Night Ranger

Face to Face, Pete Townshend

Black Money, Culture Club

Check It Out, John Mellencamp

A Different Corner, George Michael

The Captain of Her Heart, Double

Voices of Babylon, The Outfield

Who’s Behind the Door, Zebra

We Two, Little River Band

Human, The Human League