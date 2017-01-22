Pause-and-Playlist: 40 Years Ago – 1977’s Top Dance/Disco Hits

Disco didn’t become a common term to describe dance-club music until Gloria Gaynor’s “Never Can Say Goodbye” came along in late 1974.

By 1977, disco was firmly entrenched on Billboard’s Hot 100. Forty years ago, we had Thelma Houston, Donna Summer, the Trammps and the Village People, to name a few.

Here’s a Pause-and-Playlist salute to the No. 1 disco songs of ’77.

(You can follow along with our Spotify playlist, or click on the Spotify player at the bottom of this page.)

Don’t Leave Me This Way / Any Way You Like It, Thelma Houston

Disco Inferno / Starvin’ / Body Contact Contract, Trammps

Do What You Wanna Do, T-Connection

I Need a Man, Grace Jones

Got to Give It Up, Marvin Gaye

Devil’s Gun / We Got Our Own Thing / Sure Can’t Go to the Moon, C.J. & Company

I Remember Yesterday (all cuts), Donna Summer

Accidental Lover / I Found Love (Now That I Found You), Love & Kisses

Quiet Village / African Queens / Summer Dance, The Ritchie Family

Village People (all cuts), Village People

Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah) / Everybody Dance / You Can Get By, Chic

Once Upon a Time … (all cuts), Donna Summer