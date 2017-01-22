Published on January 22nd, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
Pause-and-Playlist: 40 Years Ago – 1977’s Top Dance/Disco Hits
Disco didn’t become a common term to describe dance-club music until Gloria Gaynor’s “Never Can Say Goodbye” came along in late 1974.
By 1977, disco was firmly entrenched on Billboard’s Hot 100. Forty years ago, we had Thelma Houston, Donna Summer, the Trammps and the Village People, to name a few.
Here’s a Pause-and-Playlist salute to the No. 1 disco songs of ’77.
(You can follow along with our Spotify playlist, or click on the Spotify player at the bottom of this page.)
Don’t Leave Me This Way / Any Way You Like It, Thelma Houston
Disco Inferno / Starvin’ / Body Contact Contract, Trammps
Do What You Wanna Do, T-Connection
I Need a Man, Grace Jones
Got to Give It Up, Marvin Gaye
Devil’s Gun / We Got Our Own Thing / Sure Can’t Go to the Moon, C.J. & Company
I Remember Yesterday (all cuts), Donna Summer
Accidental Lover / I Found Love (Now That I Found You), Love & Kisses
Quiet Village / African Queens / Summer Dance, The Ritchie Family
Village People (all cuts), Village People
Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah) / Everybody Dance / You Can Get By, Chic
Once Upon a Time … (all cuts), Donna Summer