Published on May 25th, 2018

New Songs: ZAYN, Dave Matthews Band, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Entertainer, ZAYN

That Girl Is You, Dave Matthews Band

Nine Below Zero, Buddy Guy

Low, Lenny Kravitz

Seven Seas, Echo & The Bunnymen

Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight, Rodney Crowell

Pretty Horses, Dwight Yoakam

What You Want, Belly & The Weeknd

She Taught Me How To Fly, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

If You Know You Know, Pusha T

Remember to Remember, Steven Curtis Chapman

Power, G-Eazy feat. Nef The Pharaoh & P-Lo

Only Can Get Better, Silk City feat. Diplo, Mark Ronson and Daniel Merriweather

Praise the Lord (Da Shine), A$AP Rocky feat. Skepta

Aspects, Paul Weller

Liquorice, Liars … from the film “1/1”

Coming War, Ozomatli feat. Chali 2na, Cut Chemist, Bobby Easton & Carlos Guaico

Actual Pain, Good Charlotte

Call Me Sir, Train feat. Cam & Travie McCoy

Love Ain’t, Eli Young Band

Creep City, Jake Shears

Longer Than I Thought, Loote feat. Joe Jonas

Fallingwater, Maggie Rogers

Sticks & Stones, Metro & Nelly Furtado

Boomin’ In Your Jeep, Crystal Fighters

Running From My Shadow, Mike Shinoda feat. grandson

Violet Threaded, Maps & Atlases

To the Gallows, OTEP

Percs, Denzel Curry

Rolling On, Israel Nash

Freedom, The New Respects

Sunlight, Lydia

On the Line, Night Riots

Dream On, Moullinex

(04:30) Idler/Sleep, Jamie Isaac

So in Love, Epic Micky & Mickey Zobel feat. Lily Zobel

Wasted Time, Cloves

Summer In London, All Faces

Sherry Coco, Abra Cadabra

Beneath It All, Rökkva

Small Talk, The New Schematics

Barro sublevado, Juan María Solare & Cafe Tango Orchestra

Insomnia, Ishani

City With No Pain, WhiskeyGang

Next Exit, Paradise, Jack Ryan

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997.


