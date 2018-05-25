Published on May 25th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: ZAYN, Dave Matthews Band, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Entertainer, ZAYN
That Girl Is You, Dave Matthews Band
Nine Below Zero, Buddy Guy
Low, Lenny Kravitz
Seven Seas, Echo & The Bunnymen
Leaving Louisiana in the Broad Daylight, Rodney Crowell
Pretty Horses, Dwight Yoakam
What You Want, Belly & The Weeknd
She Taught Me How To Fly, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
If You Know You Know, Pusha T
Remember to Remember, Steven Curtis Chapman
Power, G-Eazy feat. Nef The Pharaoh & P-Lo
Only Can Get Better, Silk City feat. Diplo, Mark Ronson and Daniel Merriweather
Praise the Lord (Da Shine), A$AP Rocky feat. Skepta
Aspects, Paul Weller
Liquorice, Liars … from the film “1/1”
Coming War, Ozomatli feat. Chali 2na, Cut Chemist, Bobby Easton & Carlos Guaico
Actual Pain, Good Charlotte
Call Me Sir, Train feat. Cam & Travie McCoy
Love Ain’t, Eli Young Band
Creep City, Jake Shears
Longer Than I Thought, Loote feat. Joe Jonas
Fallingwater, Maggie Rogers
Sticks & Stones, Metro & Nelly Furtado
Boomin’ In Your Jeep, Crystal Fighters
Running From My Shadow, Mike Shinoda feat. grandson
Violet Threaded, Maps & Atlases
To the Gallows, OTEP
Percs, Denzel Curry
Rolling On, Israel Nash
Freedom, The New Respects
Sunlight, Lydia
On the Line, Night Riots
Dream On, Moullinex
(04:30) Idler/Sleep, Jamie Isaac
So in Love, Epic Micky & Mickey Zobel feat. Lily Zobel
Wasted Time, Cloves
Summer In London, All Faces
Sherry Coco, Abra Cadabra
Beneath It All, Rökkva
Small Talk, The New Schematics
Barro sublevado, Juan María Solare & Cafe Tango Orchestra
Insomnia, Ishani
City With No Pain, WhiskeyGang
Next Exit, Paradise, Jack Ryan