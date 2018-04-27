New songs

Published on April 27th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Songs: Years & Years, Aloe Blacc, Jennifer Lopez, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Sanctify, Years & Years

Brooklyn in the Summer, Aloe Blacc … co-written with Stolar

El Anillo, Jennifer Lopez

Friends Don’t, Maddie & Tae

Have It All, Jason Mraz

Beautiful, The Alarm

Kerosene, Burn The Priest … aka Lamb of God, returning to its roots and its original name; this song is a cover of Big Black

Bronx Boy, Ace Frehley … solo album coming this summer

1Night, Stargate feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR, 21 Savage & Murda Beatz

Darling, Needtobreathe

Famous, Mason Ramsey … famous for being the yodeling “Walmart Boy”

Motel 6, River Whyless

Me & You ◑, HONNE

Melody, Lost Frequencies feat. James Blunt

Dazed & Confused, Ruel

Indestructible, Welshly Arms

miracle worker, Eric Hutchinson & The Believers

With a Little Help From My Friends (Live In Studio), The Spencer Lee Band

Crush, Meiko … a cover of Jennifer Paige’s 1998 hit

I Will, Alex Adair feat. Eves Karydas

Free Like a Broken Heart, Birdtalker

Atheist, Disciples

Taking Time, Duane Betts … guitar virtuoso and son of Dickey Betts, from his “Sketches of American Music” EP

Quicksand, Lisa Heller

What You Really Wanted, Reuben Bidez

Into the Unknown, The Lighthouse and The Whaler

Shake, White China

Fight Back, StayLoose feat. Nevve

Death of Love, Ryan Martin

Girl in the Car, Elin Namnieks

La La, Tiny Stills

I’d Do It Again, Michl

The Seeker, Sofia Mono

Make Your Move, The Goods

Thank You, Feed The Kitty feat. Duane Betts

Skye Boat Song, Fiùran

Addiction, Glass Cases

Paint, IAKO

Heat, Kira May

Hidden, OX

Reignite, Theody

Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell, Alezzandra

Torches, Snow Villain

Elvis Gun Runner, No Dry County

Shake, The DTEASE

Follow Your Path, Madwave

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2018 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑