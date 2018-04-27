Published on April 27th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Years & Years, Aloe Blacc, Jennifer Lopez, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Sanctify, Years & Years
Brooklyn in the Summer, Aloe Blacc … co-written with Stolar
El Anillo, Jennifer Lopez
Friends Don’t, Maddie & Tae
Have It All, Jason Mraz
Beautiful, The Alarm
Kerosene, Burn The Priest … aka Lamb of God, returning to its roots and its original name; this song is a cover of Big Black
Bronx Boy, Ace Frehley … solo album coming this summer
1Night, Stargate feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR, 21 Savage & Murda Beatz
Darling, Needtobreathe
Famous, Mason Ramsey … famous for being the yodeling “Walmart Boy”
Motel 6, River Whyless
Me & You ◑, HONNE
Melody, Lost Frequencies feat. James Blunt
Dazed & Confused, Ruel
Indestructible, Welshly Arms
miracle worker, Eric Hutchinson & The Believers
With a Little Help From My Friends (Live In Studio), The Spencer Lee Band
Crush, Meiko … a cover of Jennifer Paige’s 1998 hit
I Will, Alex Adair feat. Eves Karydas
Free Like a Broken Heart, Birdtalker
Atheist, Disciples
Taking Time, Duane Betts … guitar virtuoso and son of Dickey Betts, from his “Sketches of American Music” EP
Quicksand, Lisa Heller
What You Really Wanted, Reuben Bidez
Into the Unknown, The Lighthouse and The Whaler
Shake, White China
Fight Back, StayLoose feat. Nevve
Death of Love, Ryan Martin
Girl in the Car, Elin Namnieks
La La, Tiny Stills
I’d Do It Again, Michl
The Seeker, Sofia Mono
Make Your Move, The Goods
Thank You, Feed The Kitty feat. Duane Betts
Skye Boat Song, Fiùran
Addiction, Glass Cases
Paint, IAKO
Heat, Kira May
Hidden, OX
Reignite, Theody
Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell, Alezzandra
Torches, Snow Villain
Elvis Gun Runner, No Dry County
Shake, The DTEASE
Follow Your Path, Madwave