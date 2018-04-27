New Songs: Years & Years, Aloe Blacc, Jennifer Lopez, etc.

April 27, 2018 » Janelle Monáe, Willie Nelson, Foreigner, Godsmack, Jennifer Warnes, Tom Rush, Jessie Baylin, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Kat Edmonson, Hawthorne Heights, etc.

May 4, 2018 » Shinedown, Parkway Drive, Leon Bridges, The Temptations, Rita Coolidge, Belly, Matt and Kim, Mat Kearney, Reef, Trampled by Turtles, Lake Street Dive, The Goldberg Sisters, etc.

May 11, 2018 » Arctic Monkeys, Charlie Puth, Beach House, Loreena McKennitt, Ry Cooder, La Luz, Sevendust, Simian Mobile Disco, Strung Out, Glenn Frey, Brent Cobb, Marian Hill, Mike Zito, etc.

May 18, 2018 » Ray LaMontagne, BTS, Courtney Barnett, James Bay, Joan Armatrading, Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, Echo & The Bunnymen, Basia, Five Finger Death Punch, Parquet Courts, etc.

May 25, 2018 » Shawn Mendes, Snow Patrol, Jennifer Warnes, Hoobastank, CHVRCHES, Jeffrey Osborne, Michael Franks, Don Airey, Jonathan Davis, Ian Moore, Xavier Rudd, Spock’s Beard, etc.

June 1, 2018 » Roger Daltrey, Neko Case, Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Owl City, Thompson Square, Natalie Prass, Tower of Power, Morcheeba, Ben Howard, American Aquarium, etc.

June 8, 2018 » Dave Matthews Band, Lily Allen, Sugarland, Dierks Bentley, Lykke Li, The Get Up Kids, Dance Gavin Dance, Poptone, Shannon Shaw, Tremonti, Gruff Rhys, Michael Franks, etc.

June 15, 2018 » Johnny Marr, Mike Shinoda, Arthur Buck, The Beat starring Dave Wakeling, Gin Blossoms, Rebelution, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Wilko Johnson, Jaki Graham, etc.

More New Releases» June 22 and Beyond









