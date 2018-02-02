Published on February 2nd, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar, CHVRCHES, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample.
Then follow along with our New Song playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Pray For Me, The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar … from “Black Panther: The Album”
Get Out, CHVRCHES
Savior, Iggy Azalea feat. Quavo
Muted Beatings, Albert Hammond Jr.
Saturday Sun, Vance Joy
Back 2 Life, Nessly
Us, Jennifer Lopez
1933, Frank Turner
Get It, Busta Rhymes feat. Missy Elliott & Kelly Rowland
Florida Boy, Rick Ross feat. T-Pain & Kodak Black
Time In a Bottle, Lykke Li
Pop Don’t Stop, Kim Wilde
Sister Siberia, Razorbats
Beverly, Low Cut Connie
Wasted, Peking Duk
Feel the Waters, Sarah Reeves
How It Feels, Scenic Route to Alaska
Mistake, Middle Kids
Blu Ink, Xiuhtezcatl feat. Isa
Roll With Us, Doja Cat
Proud of Me, Mahalia feat. Little Simz
Real Good Life, The Mowgli’s
Bringing the House Down, Cloves
Drink About You, Kate Nash
Azukita, Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo
Sex, Love & Water, Armin van Buuren feat. Conrad Sewell
Pacific Terrace (Living in a Wonderland), Blessid Union of Souls
The Binding of Fenrir, Wendy McNeill
Movin’ On, M U S T A N G
Turn Around, Dungen & Woods
The Dead Club, Kino
Glass Houses, Capital North
Harder Better Faster Stronger, Willa Amai … her cover of the Daft Punk hit is featured in for
Intuit QuickBooks’ “Backing You” ad campaign
Glöm Baby Glöm, Canary Islands
Māyā, Lando Chill & The Lasso
Those Old Mountains, Dewey & Leslie Brown
Ocean, TK Kravitz feat. Jacquees
Silver Ice, PaulWetz
Posse Cut #1, Jachary
Suicide, Titus Makin
Arcturus, Altvater
Override, Big Bliss
Cigarette Kids, Sego
Eww Starf, Lean Chihiro
If I Only, Repato
A Million Like Us, Sinestar
Invisible, The Original Guys
Can’t Wait, Dryspell
Please Don’t Let Me Down, Morgan Cameron Ross
Stop Shakin’, Blake Brown & the American Dust Choir
Let Go, Jules Rendell feat. Riccy Mitchell
How to Respond, Dario Margeli
What You Know / Absolutely Nothing, The Velvoids
Klovnene, Veislakt
Speak in Tongues, Abandoners