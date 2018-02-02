New songs

New Songs: The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar, CHVRCHES, etc.

Pray For Me, The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar … from “Black Panther: The Album”

Get Out, CHVRCHES

Savior, Iggy Azalea feat. Quavo

Muted Beatings, Albert Hammond Jr.

Saturday Sun, Vance Joy

Back 2 Life, Nessly

Us, Jennifer Lopez

1933, Frank Turner

Get It, Busta Rhymes feat. Missy Elliott & Kelly Rowland

Florida Boy, Rick Ross feat. T-Pain & Kodak Black

Time In a Bottle, Lykke Li

Pop Don’t Stop, Kim Wilde

Sister Siberia, Razorbats

Beverly, Low Cut Connie

Wasted, Peking Duk

Feel the Waters, Sarah Reeves

How It Feels, Scenic Route to Alaska

Mistake, Middle Kids

Blu Ink, Xiuhtezcatl feat. Isa

Roll With Us, Doja Cat

Proud of Me, Mahalia feat. Little Simz

Real Good Life, The Mowgli’s

Bringing the House Down, Cloves

Drink About You, Kate Nash

Azukita, Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo

Sex, Love & Water, Armin van Buuren feat. Conrad Sewell

Pacific Terrace (Living in a Wonderland), Blessid Union of Souls

The Binding of Fenrir, Wendy McNeill

Movin’ On, M U S T A N G

Turn Around, Dungen & Woods

The Dead Club, Kino

Glass Houses, Capital North

Harder Better Faster Stronger, Willa Amai
Intuit QuickBooks’ “Backing You” ad campaign

Glöm Baby Glöm, Canary Islands

Māyā, Lando Chill & The Lasso

Normal / Fall, Sasha Sloan

Those Old Mountains, Dewey & Leslie Brown

Ocean, TK Kravitz feat. Jacquees

Silver Ice, PaulWetz

Posse Cut #1, Jachary

Suicide, Titus Makin

Arcturus, Altvater

Override, Big Bliss

Cigarette Kids, Sego

Eww Starf, Lean Chihiro

If I Only, Repato

A Million Like Us, Sinestar

Invisible, The Original Guys

Can’t Wait, Dryspell

Please Don’t Let Me Down, Morgan Cameron Ross

Stop Shakin’, Blake Brown & the American Dust Choir

Let Go, Jules Rendell feat. Riccy Mitchell

How to Respond, Dario Margeli

What You Know / Absolutely Nothing, The Velvoids

Klovnene, Veislakt

Speak in Tongues, Abandoners

