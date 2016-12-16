Published on December 16th, 2016 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Wale, Old 97’s, The Flaming Lips, etc.
Music helps make the world go ’round … don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Here are this week’s latest New Songs.
Listen up.
“Groundhog Day,” Wale
“Good with God,” Old 97’s feat. Brandi Carlile
“Sunrise (Eyes of the Young),” The Flaming Lips
“Paying My Way,” Dropkick Murphys
“Liar,” Léon
“It’s Easy (Like Walking),” The Sadies feat. Kurt Vile
“Party,” Chris Brown feat. Gucci Mane & Usher
“Nothing Ever Happens,” Travis
“Missing You,” Erik Hassle
“Pillow Fight,” Galantis
“Castro,” Yo Gotti feat. Kanye West, Big Sean, Quavo & 2 Chainz
“Walking In My Sleep,” Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
“We Should Be Together,” Pia Mia
“Fireproof,” Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
“Bulletproof,” Kiara Nelson
“In the Meantime …,” Ryan Troughton Effect
“Mambo Na’ Mà,” Daymé Arocena
“Gloss & Love,” Radiant Baby
“Fake It,” darkDARK
“Perfect Is Dead,” Renno feat. Hen & Gili
“When We Used to Get High,” Les Bohem
“No Foresight,” The Plastic Attraction