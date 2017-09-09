Published on September 9th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: U2, Sam Smith, Kelly Clarkson, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
You’re the Best Thing About Me, U2
Too Good At Goodbyes, Sam Smith
Love So Soft, Kelly Clarkson
Up All Night, Beck
Fantasy, George Michael feat. Nile Rodgers
You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore, Demi Lovato
I’ll Name the Dogs, Blake Shelton
Dusk Till Dawn, ZAYN feat. Sia
Shockandawe, Miguel
Let Me Go, Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso feat. Florida Georgia Line & watt
Love, ILoveMakonnen feat. Rae Sremmurd
Disco Tits, Tove Lo
Los Ageless, St. Vincent
Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous (The White Panda Mash-Up), Michael Jackson
Crybaby, Paloma Faith
Rosey, Bermuda Triangle (led by Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard)
Out of My Head, Loote
The Best You Had, Nina Nesbitt
Everyday, The Americanos feat. Dram & Kyle
Undersea, The Church
practice, Chynna
Rest, Charlotte Gainsbourg
A Certain Kind / Everybody’s Talkin’, Weyes Blood
Tokyo, Luna Shadows
Strangers, Katie Herzig
One Year Later, Genius feat. K Camp & Sonny Digital
Imaginations, Influencers
Reptile, Sutrobath
Lemon Latte, Charlotte Devaney x RiFF RAFF
A Dime or Better, Marc Haize
Survival, Almost Everywhere
Lullaby, Brie Angellina