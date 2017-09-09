New Songs: U2, Sam Smith, Kelly Clarkson, etc.

Sept. 8, 2017 » Gregg Allman, Jack Johnson, Jonny Lang, Tori Amos, Sparks, Kip Moore, Toby Keith, Thomas Rhett, Living Colour, etc.

Sept. 15, 2017 » Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Carole King, Ringo Starr, Wyclef Jean, Michael McDonald, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, Prophets of Rage, etc.

Sept. 22, 2017 » Van Morrison, The Killers, Stephen Stills & Judy Collins, Chris Hillman, Ledisi, Marc Almond, Haley Reinhart, Josh Ritter, etc.

Sept. 29, 2017 » Shania Twain, David Crosby, Belinda Carlisle, Wolf Alice, Chase Rice, Matt Redman, Chris Rea, Black Stone Cherry, etc.

Oct. 6, 2017 » Liam Gallagher, Richard Thompson, Jeff Beck, Wolf Parade, Jerrod Niewmann, Alabama, Jeremy Camp, The Darkness, Kelela, etc.

Oct. 13, 2017 » P!nk, Beck, Robert Plant, Wu-Tang Clan, 98°, No Warning, William Patrick Corgan, L.A. Guns, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard with Mild High Club, Carly Pearce, Enslaved, etc.

Oct. 20, 2017 » George Michael, Darius Rucker, Boyz II Men, Brand New, Adelitas Way, GWAR, Trivium, Chris Young, Sons of Apollo, NRBQ, etc.

Oct. 27, 2017 » Kelly Clarkson, Weezer, Lee Ann Womack, Julien Baker, Bootsy Collins, Pretty Yende, SOJA, 10 Years, Wanting, etc.

