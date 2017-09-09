New songs

Published on September 9th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Songs: U2, Sam Smith, Kelly Clarkson, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

You’re the Best Thing About Me, U2

Too Good At Goodbyes, Sam Smith

Love So Soft, Kelly Clarkson

Up All Night, Beck

Fantasy, George Michael feat. Nile Rodgers

You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore, Demi Lovato

I’ll Name the Dogs, Blake Shelton

Dusk Till Dawn, ZAYN feat. Sia

Shockandawe, Miguel

Let Me Go, Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso feat. Florida Georgia Line & watt

Love, ILoveMakonnen feat. Rae Sremmurd

Disco Tits, Tove Lo

Los Ageless, St. Vincent

Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous (The White Panda Mash-Up), Michael Jackson

Crybaby, Paloma Faith

Rosey, Bermuda Triangle (led by Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard)

Out of My Head, Loote

The Best You Had, Nina Nesbitt

Everyday, The Americanos feat. Dram & Kyle

Undersea, The Church

practice, Chynna

Rest, Charlotte Gainsbourg

A Certain Kind / Everybody’s Talkin’, Weyes Blood

Tokyo, Luna Shadows

Strangers, Katie Herzig

One Year Later, Genius feat. K Camp & Sonny Digital

Imaginations, Influencers

Reptile, Sutrobath

Lemon Latte, Charlotte Devaney x RiFF RAFF

A Dime or Better, Marc Haize

Survival, Almost Everywhere

Lullaby, Brie Angellina

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑