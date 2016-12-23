Published on December 23rd, 2016 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: twenty one pilots, Ryan Adams, etc.
Spread some holiday cheer with our weekly roundup of New Songs.
Listen up.
Follow along with our New Songs: A Pauseandplay.com Playlist on Spotify (or click on the Spotify player at the bottom of this page).
“Ride,” twenty one pilots feat. MUTEMATH
“To Be Without You,” Ryan Adams
“Moves,” Big Sean
“Slumber Party (Remix EP),” Britney Spears feat. Tinashe
“Don’t Wanna Know (Ryan Riback Remix),” Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Daddy Yo,” WizKid
“O Holy Night,” Frances
“Dangerous,” Roy Wood$
“Are You Sure?,” Kris Kross Amsterdam & Conor Maynard feat. Ty Dolla $ign
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
“Hell Would Have To Freeze Over,” Catherine McGrath
“Last Text,” Jacob Sartorius
“Radio,” Boys Hate Summer
“Satisfaction,” The Bay Rays
“Heartbreaks,” Terror Jr
“Pigment,” H.E.R.
“London,” Greyson Chance
“Can I Go Back?,” Sunset City
“Woman’s World,” Gia
“Noir,” EZRATO feat. Stella Rhymes