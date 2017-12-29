Published on December 29th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Trouble & Drake, Michael W. Smith, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Bring It Back, Trouble & Drake & Mike WiLL Made-It
Surrounded (Fight My Battles), Michael W. Smith
Just for Us, Francis and the Lights
Phone, Smokepurpp feat. NAV
Vincent, James Blake
Wake Up, Lil Xan
Ode to Yeezus / Ultralight Beam, The Whistles & The Bells
Grown (from Grown-ish), Chloe x Halle
This Is the Good Life, Jeremy Fisher
Raw Thoughts II, Chris Webby
Holdin’ On, ROËDS
Put On a Show, Rosie J
Julianne, Hommie Gandra
Balance, Rochester
Moonlight, Ben Cole feat. Aaron Taylor
No Entry, Format
Red Hot, Bonneville Rockets
Trouble A Come, Raggs Gustaffe & Panama Scarrett
Buss It Down, Drummakid
Smile, Skyward Story
Crashing, Kyle Juliano
Wrath of the Damned, One who May Ascend
Another Christmas Song, Remington super 60
Sublime, Pt. III / Red Apple, The Sables
Nothing Compares 2 U., Evan Taylor Jones