New Songs: Trouble & Drake, Michael W. Smith, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Bring It Back, Trouble & Drake & Mike WiLL Made-It

Surrounded (Fight My Battles), Michael W. Smith

Just for Us, Francis and the Lights

Phone, Smokepurpp feat. NAV

Vincent, James Blake

Wake Up, Lil Xan

Ode to Yeezus / Ultralight Beam, The Whistles & The Bells

Grown (from Grown-ish), Chloe x Halle

This Is the Good Life, Jeremy Fisher

Raw Thoughts II, Chris Webby

Holdin’ On, ROËDS

Put On a Show, Rosie J

Julianne, Hommie Gandra

Balance, Rochester

Moonlight, Ben Cole feat. Aaron Taylor

No Entry, Format

Red Hot, Bonneville Rockets

Trouble A Come, Raggs Gustaffe & Panama Scarrett

Buss It Down, Drummakid

Smile, Skyward Story

Crashing, Kyle Juliano

Wrath of the Damned, One who May Ascend

Another Christmas Song, Remington super 60

Sublime, Pt. III / Red Apple, The Sables

Nothing Compares 2 U., Evan Taylor Jones