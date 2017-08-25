Published on August 25th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Taylor Swift, Beck, Demi Lovato, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor Swift
Dear Life, Beck
Tell Me You Love Me, Demi Lovato
Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Rod Stewart feat. DNCE
The Sky Is a Neighborhood, Foo Fighters
Wonderful Wonderful, The Killers
Mother Ethiopia, Paul Weller
Walk On Water, Thirty Seconds To Mars
You Already Know, Fergie feat. Nicki Minaj
People Say, Wu-Tang Clan feat. Redman
Stand Up for Something (from the film “Marshall”), Andra Day feat. Common
Sky Walker, Miguel feat. Travis Scott
Worth My While, Bootsy Collins feat. Kali Uchis
Legendary, Deadmau5 x Shotty Horroh
Color Green, New Politics
And It All Began With You, Gary Numan
Mister Charisma, The Waterboys
Czech One, King Krule
Light It Up, Luke Bryan
Skateboard, Jacob Sartorius
Wait, JP Cooper
In the City, No Warning
Crying for the Moon, The Blow Monkeys
Raining, Front Bottoms
Girlfriend, Busta Rhymes feat. Vybz Kartel & Tory Lanez
Illuminant, Quicksand
Bully, John Butler Trio
The Way Life Goes, Lil Uzi Vert
Almost Famous, Noah Cyrus
Pizza, Martin Garrix
Soundboy Killa, P.O.D.
Man in the Mountain, Gizmodrome
Think Before I Talk, Astrid S
Mayor, Wiki
LTF/Cracks, Frøkedal
Fun Party Splash, Cindy Blackman Santana feat. Carlos Santana
Diving, Bridgit Mendler & RKCB
Leave Behind, Sarah Cripps
Gotta Move On, Henrik Høven feat. Andreyun
Symptoms, Moncrieff
Gravekeeper, C O N T A C T
If It’s True, Space4Lease
River, Intergalactic Lovers
Good in Your Goodbye, Harper Grae
Sweat, The Black Rockstar
Like I Always, Kev Minney
Butterflies, Beckett feat. Claire Ridgely
Need To Know, Hansaa // soso feat. Oliver Tank
Heart Talks, The Encounters
Heroin, Robert Caruso
Come To Me, Pedram
Keep On Tryin’, Melba
