New Songs: Taylor Swift, Beck, Demi Lovato, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor Swift

Dear Life, Beck

Tell Me You Love Me, Demi Lovato

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Rod Stewart feat. DNCE

The Sky Is a Neighborhood, Foo Fighters

Wonderful Wonderful, The Killers

Mother Ethiopia, Paul Weller

Walk On Water, Thirty Seconds To Mars

You Already Know, Fergie feat. Nicki Minaj

People Say, Wu-Tang Clan feat. Redman

Stand Up for Something (from the film “Marshall”), Andra Day feat. Common

Sky Walker, Miguel feat. Travis Scott

Worth My While, Bootsy Collins feat. Kali Uchis

Legendary, Deadmau5 x Shotty Horroh

Color Green, New Politics

And It All Began With You, Gary Numan

Mister Charisma, The Waterboys

Czech One, King Krule

Light It Up, Luke Bryan

Skateboard, Jacob Sartorius

Wait, JP Cooper

In the City, No Warning

Crying for the Moon, The Blow Monkeys

Raining, Front Bottoms

Girlfriend, Busta Rhymes feat. Vybz Kartel & Tory Lanez

Illuminant, Quicksand

Bully, John Butler Trio

The Way Life Goes, Lil Uzi Vert

Almost Famous, Noah Cyrus

Pizza, Martin Garrix

Soundboy Killa, P.O.D.

Man in the Mountain, Gizmodrome

Think Before I Talk, Astrid S

Mayor, Wiki

LTF/Cracks, Frøkedal

Fun Party Splash, Cindy Blackman Santana feat. Carlos Santana

Diving, Bridgit Mendler & RKCB

Leave Behind, Sarah Cripps

Gotta Move On, Henrik Høven feat. Andreyun

Symptoms, Moncrieff

Gravekeeper, C O N T A C T

If It’s True, Space4Lease

River, Intergalactic Lovers

Good in Your Goodbye, Harper Grae

Sweat, The Black Rockstar

Like I Always, Kev Minney

Butterflies, Beckett feat. Claire Ridgely

Need To Know, Hansaa // soso feat. Oliver Tank

Heart Talks, The Encounters

Heroin, Robert Caruso

Come To Me, Pedram

Keep On Tryin’, Melba

