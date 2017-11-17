New Songs: Tame Impala, Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

List of People (To Try and Forget About), Tame Impala … from “Currents B-Sides & Remixes”

Échame La Culpa, Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato … Fonsi just scored four Latin Grammy Awards for his previous hit “Despacito” with Daddy Yankee, including Record and Song of the Year

American Soul, U2 feat. Kendrick Lamar

Hold Me Tight or Don’t, Fall Out Boy

The Joke, Brandi Carlile

Hola, Flo Rida feat. Maluma

Get It Right, Diplo feat. MØ … from “Major Lazer Presents: Give Me Future (Music From & Inspired By the Film)”

Pineapple Skies, Miguel

Meadow, Stone Temple Pilots … featuring new lead singer Jeff Gutt, a former “X Factor” contestant

I Sip, Tory Lanez

We Fight, Dashboard Confessional

shedontknowbutsheknows, Tove Lo … from her new album “Blue Lips”

More, Hunter Hayes … part of his “Pictures” project, a series of mini-series trying together his recent songs

Queen, Jessie J

Freeze, Andy Grammer

All We Can Do, Poo Bear & Juanes … produced by Skrillex

Say Less, Roy Wood$

Breakfast, Jaden Smith feat. A$AP Rocky … from his debut album “SYRE: A Beautiful Confusion”

Sonic Boomerang, Bee Bee Sea

Bassface, Destructo

PDA, Day Wave & Hazel English

You Are the Reason, Calum Scott

Good Love, Titus Makin feat. Megan Tibbits

How It Go, WiDE AWAKE feat. Indiah

Low, RIVALS

This Could Be Real, Flawes

Something in the Way, MXMS

Blood on the Mattress, Korey Dane feat. Zella Day

Pop That, Part Native

Believe, Elliot Berger & Laura Brehm

Louder Than a Drum, Marija

Between (Me & You), Necklace

the middle, Shy Kids

Wild Poppies, Kat Cunning

Glitter, Keys N Krates feat. Ambré Perkins

Dinner Song, Small Reactions

My Name Is Lola, Lola Dutronic

Rishikesh, Chances

Face Down, Vaeda Black

Take Me Home, Tombstones in Their Eyes

2017, The Reverend Shawn Amos

Pulling Leaves Off Trees, Wallows

Ricochet, 7Chariot

Burn It, Eddie Wheeler

The Weekend, Chris Stills

Night Tides, Pearl Charles

Middle of the Party, Marco McKinnis

Lost In My Boots, KWAYE

Bad Girl, Lil Mail

Get By, Real Friends

Almost Died, Ryan Playground

Paris in the Rain, Lauv

Thirty One, Lydian Collective

Boy (Reprise), K.I.D

Egodød, Donnie Castle

Love Is Medicine, Tatanka

I Still Pray, Kristy Cox

Signs, Traverse Town

Open Me for Christmas, Liz Graham

Machine Gun, Jack Moy

Happy Illusions, Lavender Child

Like Yesterday, Paul Cherry

Only You, Provocado

White Light, Liza Colby Sound

Would You Believe, Brad Alden