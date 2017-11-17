Published on November 17th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Tame Impala, Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
List of People (To Try and Forget About), Tame Impala … from “Currents B-Sides & Remixes”
Échame La Culpa, Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato … Fonsi just scored four Latin Grammy Awards for his previous hit “Despacito” with Daddy Yankee, including Record and Song of the Year
American Soul, U2 feat. Kendrick Lamar
Hold Me Tight or Don’t, Fall Out Boy
The Joke, Brandi Carlile
Hola, Flo Rida feat. Maluma
Get It Right, Diplo feat. MØ … from “Major Lazer Presents: Give Me Future (Music From & Inspired By the Film)”
Pineapple Skies, Miguel
Meadow, Stone Temple Pilots … featuring new lead singer Jeff Gutt, a former “X Factor” contestant
I Sip, Tory Lanez
We Fight, Dashboard Confessional
shedontknowbutsheknows, Tove Lo … from her new album “Blue Lips”
More, Hunter Hayes … part of his “Pictures” project, a series of mini-series trying together his recent songs
Queen, Jessie J
Freeze, Andy Grammer
All We Can Do, Poo Bear & Juanes … produced by Skrillex
Say Less, Roy Wood$
Breakfast, Jaden Smith feat. A$AP Rocky … from his debut album “SYRE: A Beautiful Confusion”
Sonic Boomerang, Bee Bee Sea
Bassface, Destructo
PDA, Day Wave & Hazel English
You Are the Reason, Calum Scott
Good Love, Titus Makin feat. Megan Tibbits
How It Go, WiDE AWAKE feat. Indiah
Low, RIVALS
This Could Be Real, Flawes
Something in the Way, MXMS
Blood on the Mattress, Korey Dane feat. Zella Day
Pop That, Part Native
Believe, Elliot Berger & Laura Brehm
Louder Than a Drum, Marija
Between (Me & You), Necklace
the middle, Shy Kids
Wild Poppies, Kat Cunning
Glitter, Keys N Krates feat. Ambré Perkins
Dinner Song, Small Reactions
My Name Is Lola, Lola Dutronic
Rishikesh, Chances
Face Down, Vaeda Black
Take Me Home, Tombstones in Their Eyes
2017, The Reverend Shawn Amos
Pulling Leaves Off Trees, Wallows
Ricochet, 7Chariot
Burn It, Eddie Wheeler
The Weekend, Chris Stills
Night Tides, Pearl Charles
Middle of the Party, Marco McKinnis
Lost In My Boots, KWAYE
Bad Girl, Lil Mail
Get By, Real Friends
Almost Died, Ryan Playground
Paris in the Rain, Lauv
Thirty One, Lydian Collective
Boy (Reprise), K.I.D
Egodød, Donnie Castle
Love Is Medicine, Tatanka
I Still Pray, Kristy Cox
Signs, Traverse Town
Open Me for Christmas, Liz Graham
Machine Gun, Jack Moy
Happy Illusions, Lavender Child
Like Yesterday, Paul Cherry
Only You, Provocado
White Light, Liza Colby Sound
Would You Believe, Brad Alden