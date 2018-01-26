New Songs: Sting & Shaggy, Beck, Jack White, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Don’t Make Me Wait, Sting & Shaggy

I’m Waiting For the Man, Beck … a cover of The Velvet Underground classic, recorded for Spotify’s “Music Happens Here” series

Say Something, Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton

Wait, Maroon 5 feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Corporation, Jack White

Dangerous Night, Thirty Seconds To Mars

You Make It Easy, Jason Aldean

Helium, Sia vs. David Guetta & Afrojack

The Middle, Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey

The Mountain, Three Days Grace

If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead, James Blake

Golden Spiral, Holly Miranda

Dance, DNCE

Joyful, X Ambassadors

YMCA Pool, Palehound

All That Fear, Lucy Rose

Leave It In My Dreams, The Voidz

Standing On the Edge of Tomorrow, The Damned

What It Is, Jonathan Davis (of KoRn)

Cute Thing, Car Seat Headrest

Wanna Sip, Fever Ray

Fake Nice, The Aces

Ancient Names (Part I), Lord Huron

Ancient Names (Part II), Lord Huron

Sweet Holy Honey, Sango & Xavier Omär

Informer 2018 (Audiofreaks Mix), Snow

Whatever Devil Is in Me, Chip Taylor

Stay Out, Jennings Couch

Beg (Acoustic), Jack & Jack feat. Olivia O’Brien

Work for Us, HAULM

Neverland, Holland … debut single from the first publicly gay K-pop star

Suburban Boy, Faze Wave

Happy Song, Joe Kye

Only One, Humble & Blisse

My Night, Keys N Krates feat. 070 Shake

Dancing in the Dark, Tom Hannay

Get Lost, Misty Boyce

Something in the Water, The Maple State

Fade, Launder

Justice, à la Beast

How Simple, Hop Along

Passion Soda, Matthew Chaim

Lie Awake, Eternal Void

Undone, Art of Shades feat. Sylo Nozra

Illuminate, Sofia Härdig

Beat of Your Own, Katie Herzig

Give Them a Break!, The Beaucrees

White Lies, Warming

Moonlight Baby, The Dig

Heat, Leyya

Sunnyside, Cuco

Just the Same, Charlotte Lawrence

Been In Love, Kareen Lomax

Revolution Row, The Tillers

Bring Back the Music, Mai Tai

Roller, TSVI

California, Missouri, Kassi Ashton

Rebelliön, Hella Rebelliön

All Day, Henrik Høven feat. Andreyun

We Become One, TANTRiX