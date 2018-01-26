Published on January 26th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Sting & Shaggy, Beck, Jack White, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Don’t Make Me Wait, Sting & Shaggy
I’m Waiting For the Man, Beck … a cover of The Velvet Underground classic, recorded for Spotify’s “Music Happens Here” series
Say Something, Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton
Wait, Maroon 5 feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Corporation, Jack White
Dangerous Night, Thirty Seconds To Mars
You Make It Easy, Jason Aldean
Helium, Sia vs. David Guetta & Afrojack
The Middle, Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey
The Mountain, Three Days Grace
If the Car Beside You Moves Ahead, James Blake
Golden Spiral, Holly Miranda
Dance, DNCE
Joyful, X Ambassadors
YMCA Pool, Palehound
All That Fear, Lucy Rose
Leave It In My Dreams, The Voidz
Standing On the Edge of Tomorrow, The Damned
What It Is, Jonathan Davis (of KoRn)
Cute Thing, Car Seat Headrest
Wanna Sip, Fever Ray
Fake Nice, The Aces
Ancient Names (Part I), Lord Huron
Ancient Names (Part II), Lord Huron
Sweet Holy Honey, Sango & Xavier Omär
Informer 2018 (Audiofreaks Mix), Snow
Whatever Devil Is in Me, Chip Taylor
Stay Out, Jennings Couch
Beg (Acoustic), Jack & Jack feat. Olivia O’Brien
Work for Us, HAULM
Neverland, Holland … debut single from the first publicly gay K-pop star
Suburban Boy, Faze Wave
Happy Song, Joe Kye
Only One, Humble & Blisse
My Night, Keys N Krates feat. 070 Shake
Dancing in the Dark, Tom Hannay
Get Lost, Misty Boyce
Something in the Water, The Maple State
Fade, Launder
Justice, à la Beast
How Simple, Hop Along
Passion Soda, Matthew Chaim
Lie Awake, Eternal Void
Undone, Art of Shades feat. Sylo Nozra
Illuminate, Sofia Härdig
Beat of Your Own, Katie Herzig
Give Them a Break!, The Beaucrees
White Lies, Warming
Moonlight Baby, The Dig
Heat, Leyya
Sunnyside, Cuco
Just the Same, Charlotte Lawrence
Been In Love, Kareen Lomax
Revolution Row, The Tillers
Bring Back the Music, Mai Tai
Roller, TSVI
California, Missouri, Kassi Ashton
Rebelliön, Hella Rebelliön
All Day, Henrik Høven feat. Andreyun
We Become One, TANTRiX