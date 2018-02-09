Published on February 9th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Rae Sremmurd, A Perfect Circle, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
T’d Up, Rae Sremmurd
TalkTalk, A Perfect Circle
Dangerous Night, Thirty Seconds to Mars
Long As I Live, Toni Braxton
Wild Love, James Bay
Again, Kehlani
Nuh Ready Nuh Ready, Calvin Harris feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR
Growing Pains, COIN
Everything, Snoop Dogg feat. Jacquees & Dreezy
Cantaloop (Flip Out!), The Manhattan Transfer
Look Alive, BlocBoy JB feat. Drake
Friends, Marshmello & Anne-Marie
Ain’t Too Proud To Beg, Brett Young
Burnin’, Black Stone Cherry
One In, One Out, We Are Scientists
The Day Will Be Mine, Sloan
Buzzkill, Ash
Sister Cities, The Wonder Years
Nomad, Walk Off the Earth
Trust, Youngblood Hawke
Neighborhood, Her
Take It to the Cross, Stryper
Volcanic Love, The Aces
I Got You Babe / Forever All the Way, RSO (Richie Sambora & Orianthi)
Love Train, Paul Thorn
Psycho Star, King Tuff
You Could Have Been the One, Coasts
Best Beeleevah, Big Freedia
Kiss Me Now, UPSAHL
2 Much, Flosstradamus feat. 24HRS
Dirty Boy, Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas feat. Diego Solórzano
The Kids Are Alwrong, The Goldberg Sisters (aka actor-musician Adam Goldberg)
Danger, Katie Toupin
Subtle Thing, Marian Hill
Plug Walk, Rich The Kid
Lock Off Di Dance, Bad Royale feat. Richie Loop
Be Free, Adam Cola
Love Me With Madness, Leah James
My Life, Black Atlass
The Sweetest Love, Bloom
Never Be the Same, Millionyoung
Keep It Out, Half Waif
Prom, Riah
Weightless, Tim Halperin
Getting Along, The Magic Gang
Saints of the Sinners, The Faim
Deadman, NUE
Thanks 4 Nothing, Nilüfer Yanya
Soldier of the Night, Belle and The Beats
3 A.M., Parker Lane
O+SOH, J. Colleran
Fucked Up, Bahari
Call Me (On the Phone), Dante Elephante
Pink Rainbows, The Crowleys
Ten Feet off the Ground, Jay Smith
Faults, Berries
On My Own, 3LAU feat. Nevve
Paper Mache (Single AF), Miss Eaves
Move On, Aphrose
Find You, Vrillon
Island, [SEBELL]
Let’s Get Down, Aaron Carter
Knees, Mr. Carnivore
Can’t Trust Myself, Pick Up and Run