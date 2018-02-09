New songs

New Songs: Rae Sremmurd, A Perfect Circle, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

T’d Up, Rae Sremmurd

TalkTalk, A Perfect Circle

Dangerous Night, Thirty Seconds to Mars

Long As I Live, Toni Braxton

Wild Love, James Bay

Again, Kehlani

Nuh Ready Nuh Ready, Calvin Harris feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR

Growing Pains, COIN

Everything, Snoop Dogg feat. Jacquees & Dreezy

Cantaloop (Flip Out!), The Manhattan Transfer

Look Alive, BlocBoy JB feat. Drake

Friends, Marshmello & Anne-Marie

Ain’t Too Proud To Beg, Brett Young

Burnin’, Black Stone Cherry

One In, One Out, We Are Scientists

The Day Will Be Mine, Sloan

Buzzkill, Ash

Sister Cities, The Wonder Years

Nomad, Walk Off the Earth

Trust, Youngblood Hawke

Neighborhood, Her

I Came Back to Bitch, L7

Take It to the Cross, Stryper

Volcanic Love, The Aces

I Got You Babe / Forever All the Way, RSO (Richie Sambora & Orianthi)

Love Train, Paul Thorn

Psycho Star, King Tuff

You Could Have Been the One, Coasts

Best Beeleevah, Big Freedia

Kiss Me Now, UPSAHL

2 Much, Flosstradamus feat. 24HRS

Dirty Boy, Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas feat. Diego Solórzano

The Kids Are Alwrong, The Goldberg Sisters (aka actor-musician Adam Goldberg)

Danger, Katie Toupin

Subtle Thing, Marian Hill

Plug Walk, Rich The Kid

Lock Off Di Dance, Bad Royale feat. Richie Loop

Be Free, Adam Cola

Love Me With Madness, Leah James

My Life, Black Atlass

The Sweetest Love, Bloom

Never Be the Same, Millionyoung

Keep It Out, Half Waif

Prom, Riah

Weightless, Tim Halperin

Getting Along, The Magic Gang

Saints of the Sinners, The Faim

Deadman, NUE

Thanks 4 Nothing, Nilüfer Yanya

Soldier of the Night, Belle and The Beats

3 A.M., Parker Lane

O+SOH, J. Colleran

Fucked Up, Bahari

Call Me (On the Phone), Dante Elephante

Pink Rainbows, The Crowleys

Ten Feet off the Ground, Jay Smith

Faults, Berries

On My Own, 3LAU feat. Nevve

Paper Mache (Single AF), Miss Eaves

Move On, Aphrose

Find You, Vrillon

Island, [SEBELL]

Let’s Get Down, Aaron Carter

Knees, Mr. Carnivore

Can’t Trust Myself, Pick Up and Run

