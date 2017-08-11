New Songs: P!nk, Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

What About Us, P!nk

Angel, Fifth Harmony

OMG, Camila Cabello feat. Quavo

What We’re Looking For, XYLØ

The Evil Has Landed, Queens of the Stone Age

Sixteen, Thomas Rhett

Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini

Up the Creek, Tori Amos

The Bull, Kip Moore

Silence, Marshmello feat. Khalid

Boom F**King Boom, Fatboy Slim feat. Beardyman

Half Truth, Michael McDonald

Standing in the Middle of the Field, Cut Copy

For What It’s Worth, Liam Gallagher

Wildflowers, Chris Hillman

Keep Rock In, Groove Armada

White Tiger (Cat Carpenters Remix), Izzy Bizu

Real Deal, Jessie J

A Million Lights, Michael W. Smith

Have Fun Tonight, Fischerspooner

Burn It Down, Daughter

Sick of Being Told, Grace VanderWaal

Sober, Cheat Codes & Nicky Romero

More Than One of You, Neil Finn

Be Your Man, Rhys Lewis

Forever Loving You, Tanya Tucker

Look At You, Seth Ennis

Show Me, Swift feat. Quavo

Complicated, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. David Guetta feat. Kiiara

Movin’ On (Club Master), Brookes Brothers

Nobody Has to Know, Timeflies

We Got It, Granger Smith

Revolution, Van William feat. First Aid Kit

CNN, Semaphore

Bigger, Kristian Nairn

Angel Eyes, Bunny Sigler

Somewhere Anywhere, The Mad Walls

Low, Belle Game

Filled With Hate, The Lovebirds

Bag of Dreams, Joel Baker

Damned Eye See, Chelou

Square Up, Moses Boyd

Baddie, Rémar

Costume Party, Raleigh

Me In Honey, Max the Lesser

Mischief, Dead Seem Old

Just Wanna Be Single, Brika

Home Alone, Franke

Baby Come Back, Bo

Lately, Space4lease

Mattress, Leland

T-Shirt From California, The Mustangs

Deep in You, SIDDHI KID

Party Party Party, Kansas Smitty’s House Band

I Am Not, Talullah Ruff

No Roots, Alice Merton

Live On, Chris Prythm feat. Speek Eazy & Raquel Herring

Wild, Chris LaRocca

Touch the Sky, Porsche Smith

No Other, Unbloom feat. Davey

