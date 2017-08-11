Published on August 11th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: P!nk, Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.
(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)
What About Us, P!nk
Angel, Fifth Harmony
OMG, Camila Cabello feat. Quavo
What We’re Looking For, XYLØ
The Evil Has Landed, Queens of the Stone Age
Sixteen, Thomas Rhett
Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
Up the Creek, Tori Amos
The Bull, Kip Moore
Silence, Marshmello feat. Khalid
Boom F**King Boom, Fatboy Slim feat. Beardyman
Half Truth, Michael McDonald
Standing in the Middle of the Field, Cut Copy
For What It’s Worth, Liam Gallagher
Wildflowers, Chris Hillman
Keep Rock In, Groove Armada
White Tiger (Cat Carpenters Remix), Izzy Bizu
Real Deal, Jessie J
A Million Lights, Michael W. Smith
Have Fun Tonight, Fischerspooner
Burn It Down, Daughter
Sick of Being Told, Grace VanderWaal
Sober, Cheat Codes & Nicky Romero
More Than One of You, Neil Finn
Be Your Man, Rhys Lewis
Forever Loving You, Tanya Tucker
Look At You, Seth Ennis
Show Me, Swift feat. Quavo
Complicated, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs. David Guetta feat. Kiiara
Movin’ On (Club Master), Brookes Brothers
Nobody Has to Know, Timeflies
We Got It, Granger Smith
Revolution, Van William feat. First Aid Kit
CNN, Semaphore
Bigger, Kristian Nairn
Angel Eyes, Bunny Sigler
Somewhere Anywhere, The Mad Walls
Low, Belle Game
Filled With Hate, The Lovebirds
Bag of Dreams, Joel Baker
Damned Eye See, Chelou
Square Up, Moses Boyd
Baddie, Rémar
Costume Party, Raleigh
Me In Honey, Max the Lesser
Mischief, Dead Seem Old
Just Wanna Be Single, Brika
Home Alone, Franke
Baby Come Back, Bo
Lately, Space4lease
Mattress, Leland
T-Shirt From California, The Mustangs
Deep in You, SIDDHI KID
Party Party Party, Kansas Smitty’s House Band
I Am Not, Talullah Ruff
No Roots, Alice Merton
Live On, Chris Prythm feat. Speek Eazy & Raquel Herring
Wild, Chris LaRocca
Touch the Sky, Porsche Smith
No Other, Unbloom feat. Davey
