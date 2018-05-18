Published on May 18th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Pharrell Williams, Backstreet Boys, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Sangria Wine, Pharrell Williams x Camila Cabello
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Backstreet Boys
Where Were You in the Morning?, Shawn Mendes
Solo, Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato
Curse of the I-5 Corridor, Neko Case
Say It With a Kiss, Amy Grant
God Break Down the Door, Nine Inch Nails
Bubblin, Anderson .Paak
Deep Water, American Authors
Downtown’s Dead, Sam Hunt
4 Gold Chains, Lil Peep feat. Clams Casino … previously unheard song from the rapper, who died of an overdose last November
Hank, James
The Summer Looks Good On You, Cheap Trick
Never Sure, Mayday Parade
Hell or High Water, Passenger
Spaceship, Galantis feat. Uffie
Wonderful Day for the Race, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
Gimme the Keys, Clutch
Jackie Chan, Tiësto & Dzeko feat. Preme & Post Malone
Ultimatum, Disclosure feat. Fatoumata Diawara
Go, Alex Da Kid feat. H.E.R. & Rapsody
Walk Run Crawl, Ultraphonix … new band led by Living Colour’s Corey Glover and
Dokken/Lynch Mob guitarist George Lynch
Speechless, Dan + Shay
Geyser, Mitski
Babies, Kyle feat. Alessia Cara
Man Don’t Dance, Big Shaq
Girlfriend, Christine and the Queens feat. Dâm-Funk
All the Time, The Kooks
SGL, Now, Now
Places, King Arthur
Know My Name, The Blancos
My Old Friend, Tamed West
Freak, The Fontaines
Daughter, Corusco
Grey Water, Them Are Us Too
Desert Horse, Melody’s Echo Chamber
On the Run, Greg Holden … produced by Butch Walker; wrote Phillip Phillips’ 2012 debut hit “Home”
Wandering Mind, io & Titan
Get With You Alone, Dearly
I’m Tied, To You, Two People
Synchronicity, Free Love
We’re Dead, Francobollo
Father Centipede, Avoid
War, De’Anza
Burning Your Shadows, Spitfire
Chain Gang, Sylla Diamond
Satin Sheets, Maya Killtron