New Songs: Pharrell Williams, Backstreet Boys, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Sangria Wine, Pharrell Williams x Camila Cabello

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Backstreet Boys

Where Were You in the Morning?, Shawn Mendes

Solo, Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato

Curse of the I-5 Corridor, Neko Case

Say It With a Kiss, Amy Grant

God Break Down the Door, Nine Inch Nails

Bubblin, Anderson .Paak

Deep Water, American Authors

Downtown’s Dead, Sam Hunt

4 Gold Chains, Lil Peep feat. Clams Casino … previously unheard song from the rapper, who died of an overdose last November

Hank, James

The Summer Looks Good On You, Cheap Trick

Never Sure, Mayday Parade

Hell or High Water, Passenger

Spaceship, Galantis feat. Uffie

Wonderful Day for the Race, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Gimme the Keys, Clutch

Jackie Chan, Tiësto & Dzeko feat. Preme & Post Malone

Ultimatum, Disclosure feat. Fatoumata Diawara

Go, Alex Da Kid feat. H.E.R. & Rapsody

Walk Run Crawl, Ultraphonix … new band led by Living Colour’s Corey Glover and
Dokken/Lynch Mob guitarist George Lynch

Speechless, Dan + Shay

Geyser, Mitski

Babies, Kyle feat. Alessia Cara

Man Don’t Dance, Big Shaq

Girlfriend, Christine and the Queens feat. Dâm-Funk

All the Time, The Kooks

SGL, Now, Now

Places, King Arthur

Know My Name, The Blancos

My Old Friend, Tamed West

Freak, The Fontaines

Daughter, Corusco

Grey Water, Them Are Us Too

Desert Horse, Melody’s Echo Chamber

On the Run, Greg Holden … produced by Butch Walker; wrote Phillip Phillips’ 2012 debut hit “Home”

Wandering Mind, io & Titan

Get With You Alone, Dearly

I’m Tied, To You, Two People

Synchronicity, Free Love

We’re Dead, Francobollo

Father Centipede, Avoid

War, De’Anza

Burning Your Shadows, Spitfire

Chain Gang, Sylla Diamond

Satin Sheets, Maya Killtron

