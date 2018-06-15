New songs

New Songs: Nicki Minaj, Death Cab for Cutie, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Bed, Nicki Minaj feat. Ariana Grande

Gold Rush, Death Cab for Cutie

Dance To This, Troye Sivan feat. Ariana Grande

Born To Be Yours, Kygo & Imagine Dragons

I’m a Mess, Bebe Rexha

I’m Your Man, Spiritualized

Growing Pains, Alessia Cara

Bigger Than You, 2 Chainz, Drake & Quavo

Undo, RL Grime

TV In The Morning, DNCE … from their four-song EP “People to People”

Ocean, Martin Garrix feat. Khalid

Everything Is Fine, All Time Low

Shed a Tear, Kodaline

If You Wanna Love Somebody, Tom Odell

Polished Chrome (The Friend Pt. 1), Chris Liebing feat. Gary Numan

Cats & Dogs, Best Coast

Sugar Daddy, Macy Gray

Your Love, David Guetta & Showtek

Move Me, Mura Masa & Octavian

Just My Type, The Vamps

The Breakup Song, Francesca Battistelli

Good Love, Aly & AJ

Otherside, The String Cheese Incident & TELYKast

Immovable Object, Circles Around the Sun

When We Were Young, Picture This

Trendy, Clans

Come Down, Noah Kahan

Hook, Line & Sinker, Michaela May

Where Love Lives, Brooklyn Funk Essentials with Alison Limerick

Drivin’, Rainstorm Brother

One Step Ahead, The Ones You Forgot

Don’t Let Me Die, Reuben Bidez

Miss You, Arthur Wimble

Roses, Sierra Annie Band

Aerial View, Gran Noir

So Nice, Icielani

Crazy, Alexa Melo

Sort Myself Out, Becoming Bristol

