Published on June 15th, 2018
New Songs: Nicki Minaj, Death Cab for Cutie, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Bed, Nicki Minaj feat. Ariana Grande
Gold Rush, Death Cab for Cutie
Dance To This, Troye Sivan feat. Ariana Grande
Born To Be Yours, Kygo & Imagine Dragons
I’m a Mess, Bebe Rexha
I’m Your Man, Spiritualized
Growing Pains, Alessia Cara
Bigger Than You, 2 Chainz, Drake & Quavo
Undo, RL Grime
TV In The Morning, DNCE … from their four-song EP “People to People”
Ocean, Martin Garrix feat. Khalid
Everything Is Fine, All Time Low
Shed a Tear, Kodaline
If You Wanna Love Somebody, Tom Odell
Polished Chrome (The Friend Pt. 1), Chris Liebing feat. Gary Numan
Cats & Dogs, Best Coast
Sugar Daddy, Macy Gray
Your Love, David Guetta & Showtek
Move Me, Mura Masa & Octavian
Just My Type, The Vamps
The Breakup Song, Francesca Battistelli
Good Love, Aly & AJ
Otherside, The String Cheese Incident & TELYKast
Immovable Object, Circles Around the Sun
When We Were Young, Picture This
Trendy, Clans
Come Down, Noah Kahan
Hook, Line & Sinker, Michaela May
Where Love Lives, Brooklyn Funk Essentials with Alison Limerick
Drivin’, Rainstorm Brother
One Step Ahead, The Ones You Forgot
Don’t Let Me Die, Reuben Bidez
Miss You, Arthur Wimble
Roses, Sierra Annie Band
Aerial View, Gran Noir
So Nice, Icielani
Crazy, Alexa Melo
Sort Myself Out, Becoming Bristol