New Songs: Muse, Selena Gomez, Vince Staples, etc.

May 19, 2017 » Linkin Park, Snoop Dogg, Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G., Rascal Flatts, Erasure, !!! (Chk Chk Chk), Papa Roach, Fastball, etc.

May 26, 2017 » The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (50th Anniversary Edition),” The Charlatans, Justin Townes Earle, UNKLE, etc.

June 2, 2017 » Halsey, Bette Midler, Dan Auerbach, Flogging Molly, All Time Low, Dispatch, Mandisa, Saint Etienne, North Mississippi Allstars, etc.

June 9, 2017 » Katy Perry, Lady Antebellum, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell, Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie, Gov’t Mule, Sufjan Stevens, Nickelback, Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, etc.

June 16, 2017 » Lorde, Fleet Foxes, Hey Violet, Nickelback, Styx, Royal Blood, Eli Young Band, Beth Ditto, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, etc.

June 23, 2017 » Imagine Dragons, “Purple Rain Deluxe,” Radiohead, 311, Jeff Tweedy, Willie Nile, UNKLE, Joe Bonamassa, Algiers, etc.

June 30, 2017 » Calvin Harris, TLC, Stone Sour, The Acacia Strain, Meadowlark, etc.

July 7, 2017 » HAIM, Broken Social Scene, The Melvins, Black Grape, Mr. Big, Public Service Broadcasting, etc.

