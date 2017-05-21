New songs

New Songs: Muse, Selena Gomez, Vince Staples, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

Dig Down, Muse

Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds (Remix), The Beatles

Bad Liar, Selena Gomez

Big Fish, Vince Staples

No Vacancy, OneRepublic and Sebastián Yatra

Killer Diller Blues (from “The American Epic Sessions”), Alabama Shakes

Somebody Else’s Heart, Lady Antebellum

Strip That Down, Liam Payne feat. Quavo

Crying in the Club, Camila Cabello

Switch, Iggy Azalea feat. Anitta

The Last Refugee, Roger Waters

The Days We’ve Yet To Meet, Flogging Molly

House On Fire, Rise Against

Radio Silence, Styx

Great Heathen Army, Iced Earth

Fixin’ to Die, Steve Earle & The Dukes

The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody), Bebe Rexha feat. Lil Wayne

Fingerprints, Eli Young Band

Retrograde, Silverstein

Ti Amo, Phoenix

Mess Me Up, Gary Allan

All Around the World, Mura Masa feat. Desiigner

My Life, Mali Music

Entangled, Matthew Sweet

Boy, Lee Brice

Every Kind of Way, H.E.R.

Mourning Sound, Grizzly Bear

Telegraph Avenue, Rancid

Nice2KnoU, All Time Low

Heavy, Oh Wonder

Wonder, Hillsong UNITED

Way Up, Stokley feat. Wale

One Number Away, Luke Combs

Body on Fire, Maggie Rose

Looking for a Star, Xxxtentacion

Baby Who, The Aces

Girlhood, The Preatures

Looking For Love, The Chain Gang of 1974

OK, Robin Schulz feat. James Blunt

No Sleep, MKSMTH feat. Planet Wün

Blame Love, KYLYPSO

Flamingos, Adam Prince King

