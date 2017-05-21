Published on May 21st, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Muse, Selena Gomez, Vince Staples, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.
(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)
Dig Down, Muse
Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds (Remix), The Beatles
Bad Liar, Selena Gomez
Big Fish, Vince Staples
No Vacancy, OneRepublic and Sebastián Yatra
Killer Diller Blues (from “The American Epic Sessions”), Alabama Shakes
Somebody Else’s Heart, Lady Antebellum
Strip That Down, Liam Payne feat. Quavo
Crying in the Club, Camila Cabello
Switch, Iggy Azalea feat. Anitta
The Last Refugee, Roger Waters
The Days We’ve Yet To Meet, Flogging Molly
House On Fire, Rise Against
Radio Silence, Styx
Great Heathen Army, Iced Earth
Fixin’ to Die, Steve Earle & The Dukes
The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody), Bebe Rexha feat. Lil Wayne
Fingerprints, Eli Young Band
Retrograde, Silverstein
Ti Amo, Phoenix
Mess Me Up, Gary Allan
All Around the World, Mura Masa feat. Desiigner
My Life, Mali Music
Entangled, Matthew Sweet
Boy, Lee Brice
Every Kind of Way, H.E.R.
Mourning Sound, Grizzly Bear
Telegraph Avenue, Rancid
Nice2KnoU, All Time Low
Heavy, Oh Wonder
Wonder, Hillsong UNITED
Way Up, Stokley feat. Wale
One Number Away, Luke Combs
Body on Fire, Maggie Rose
Looking for a Star, Xxxtentacion
Baby Who, The Aces
Girlhood, The Preatures
Looking For Love, The Chain Gang of 1974
OK, Robin Schulz feat. James Blunt
No Sleep, MKSMTH feat. Planet Wün
Blame Love, KYLYPSO
Flamingos, Adam Prince King
