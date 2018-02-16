Published on February 16th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Muse, Frank Ocean, David Byrne, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Thought Contagion, Muse
Moon River, Frank Ocean
This Is That, David Byrne
Nameless, Faceless, Courtney Barnett
Lemon Glow, Beach House
Don’t Move Back to LA, Okkervil River
Flicker & Shine, Old Crow Medicine Show
Void, The Neighbourhood
Baby I Love You, Ryan Adams
Mad Love, Sean Paul & David Guetta feat. Becky G
My Story, Aloe Blacc … from the film “America’s Musical Journey,” a 40-minute documentary narrated by Morgan Freeman
10,000 Hours, PRETTYMUCH
Vincent, Ellie Goulding … a cover of the Don McLean classic
Cocky, A$AP Rocky x Gucci Mane x 21 Savage feat. London On Da Track
Faded Love, Tinashe feat. Future
Octagon Octagon, Dr. Octagon
You Owe Me, The Chainsmokers
All Star Break Up, Wale
I Am an Outsider, Three Days Grace
Wave, Veronica Vega feat. Lil Wayne & Jeremih
In the Air, DMA’s
Unfolding, Rival Consoles
Hold Me Down, Family of the Year
Please, Samantha Harvey
Hacked My Instagram, Pi’erre Bourne
Cicada, La Luz
Wait By the River, Lord Huron
American Gods, ONR
Young Scooter, 16YROLD feat. D Savage & Yung Bans & Tracy … Ohio-based rap producer
Jerry Cruz
Kelly’s Bar, Trampled by Turtles
I Need You, Paris Hilton
Mountains, Oh Geronimo
We Play the Funk, Five Alarm Funk feat. Bootsy Collins
Black Sheep, Nolatet
Style Wars, Chuck Strangers feat. Joey Bada$$
Sleepwalker, Bonnie McKee
Getting Over You, Lauv
Perfect Game, Computer Magic
Hallelujah, Don Zio P feat. Déjà Vu
No Other Woman, Greyhounds
Silhouette, Grace Carter
WHOHASIT, Nessly feat. Ski Mask The Slump God
José Tries to Leave, Bambara
Help Is Needed, Dom Fricot
Piensa en Mí, Cheo & Ulises Hadjis
Real Bad Gal, Vybz Kartel … produced by Dre Skull
Calm Down, Ari Roar
Dying Alone, American Pets
Honey Dew, Lion Babe
Before I Lose, The Second After
Hometown, Mainland
Gotta Crush On You, The Radio Set … produced by Peter Hook
She Knows, Grandtheft feat. Just Chase
Leave, Marieme
Wear and Tear, Lanikai
On a Night Like This, Bellhouse
Origami, Woodes
Believe, Frøkedal
Will & Testament, Charlie Barnes … touring member of Bastille
Give Myself Away, Joel Taylor
Big Boss, DJ Teddy-O & Richie Loop
‘Murica, The Turbos
Your Letter, Paul Cherry
What Would It Take, Wendy McNeill
Wiggy Giggy, The Lovely Eggs
Take It All, Helena Deland
Not a Love Song (Vavo Remix), Bülow
Nunca (Es Para Siempre), Harmless
Muscle Memory, Kira May
I Just Want U, DioMara
Ebb & Flow, Cara Leigh
Take My Heart (Sunday), LaQuinn
Dangereux, Wolves In Argyle
Out of Sight, Noiret