New Songs: Muse, Frank Ocean, David Byrne, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Thought Contagion, Muse

Moon River, Frank Ocean

This Is That, David Byrne

Nameless, Faceless, Courtney Barnett

Lemon Glow, Beach House

Don’t Move Back to LA, Okkervil River

Flicker & Shine, Old Crow Medicine Show

Void, The Neighbourhood

Baby I Love You, Ryan Adams

Mad Love, Sean Paul & David Guetta feat. Becky G

My Story, Aloe Blacc … from the film “America’s Musical Journey,” a 40-minute documentary narrated by Morgan Freeman

10,000 Hours, PRETTYMUCH

Vincent, Ellie Goulding … a cover of the Don McLean classic

Cocky, A$AP Rocky x Gucci Mane x 21 Savage feat. London On Da Track

Faded Love, Tinashe feat. Future

Octagon Octagon, Dr. Octagon

You Owe Me, The Chainsmokers

All Star Break Up, Wale

I Am an Outsider, Three Days Grace

Wave, Veronica Vega feat. Lil Wayne & Jeremih

In the Air, DMA’s

Unfolding, Rival Consoles

Hold Me Down, Family of the Year

Please, Samantha Harvey

Hacked My Instagram, Pi’erre Bourne

Cicada, La Luz

Wait By the River, Lord Huron

American Gods, ONR

Young Scooter, 16YROLD feat. D Savage & Yung Bans & Tracy … Ohio-based rap producer

Jerry Cruz

Kelly’s Bar, Trampled by Turtles

I Need You, Paris Hilton

Mountains, Oh Geronimo

We Play the Funk, Five Alarm Funk feat. Bootsy Collins

Black Sheep, Nolatet

Style Wars, Chuck Strangers feat. Joey Bada$$

Sleepwalker, Bonnie McKee

Getting Over You, Lauv

Perfect Game, Computer Magic

Hallelujah, Don Zio P feat. Déjà Vu

No Other Woman, Greyhounds

Silhouette, Grace Carter

WHOHASIT, Nessly feat. Ski Mask The Slump God

José Tries to Leave, Bambara

Help Is Needed, Dom Fricot

Piensa en Mí, Cheo & Ulises Hadjis

Real Bad Gal, Vybz Kartel … produced by Dre Skull

Calm Down, Ari Roar

Dying Alone, American Pets

Honey Dew, Lion Babe

Before I Lose, The Second After

Hometown, Mainland

Gotta Crush On You, The Radio Set … produced by Peter Hook

She Knows, Grandtheft feat. Just Chase

Leave, Marieme

Wear and Tear, Lanikai

On a Night Like This, Bellhouse

Origami, Woodes

Believe, Frøkedal

Will & Testament, Charlie Barnes … touring member of Bastille

Give Myself Away, Joel Taylor

Big Boss, DJ Teddy-O & Richie Loop

‘Murica, The Turbos

Your Letter, Paul Cherry

What Would It Take, Wendy McNeill

Wiggy Giggy, The Lovely Eggs

Take It All, Helena Deland

Not a Love Song (Vavo Remix), Bülow

Nunca (Es Para Siempre), Harmless

Muscle Memory, Kira May

I Just Want U, DioMara

Ebb & Flow, Cara Leigh

Take My Heart (Sunday), LaQuinn

Dangereux, Wolves In Argyle

Out of Sight, Noiret