Published on May 14th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.
(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)
Malibu, Miley Cyrus … she’s going back to her country roots on her next album, due later this year
Whatever It Takes, Imagine Dragons
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
Fool’s Errand, Fleet Foxes
Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden, Prince and the Revolution … from “Purple Rain Deluxe” (June 23)
Binary, Ani DiFranco
Right Now, HAIM
Trash Bags, Snoop Dogg feat. K Camp
Pilot, Sage The Gemini
Creatures of the Night, Hardwell & Austin Mahone
If, R5
Everybody Lost Somebody, Bleachers
Somethin Tells Me, Bryson Tiller
High, Ledisi
Aye, Fetty Wap
Broken Things, Matthew West
Life, Jimmy Cliff
The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness, The National
SGL, Now, Now
You Waited (Radio Edit), Travis Greene
Losing Sleep, Chris Young
Drama, AJR
Bayside, Authority Zero
We Could Be Beautiful, Wrabel
Hard To Love, Kacy Hill
Does It Get Easier?, Denai Moore
Don’t You Feel It, Sub Focus feat. ALMA
Let Me Love You, Coasts
Your Time, Nick Murphy feat. Kaytranada
Raincoat, Timeflies feat. Shy Martin
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »