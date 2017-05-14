New Songs: Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

Malibu, Miley Cyrus … she’s going back to her country roots on her next album, due later this year

Whatever It Takes, Imagine Dragons

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

Fool’s Errand, Fleet Foxes

Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden, Prince and the Revolution … from “Purple Rain Deluxe” (June 23)

Binary, Ani DiFranco

Right Now, HAIM

Trash Bags, Snoop Dogg feat. K Camp

Pilot, Sage The Gemini

Creatures of the Night, Hardwell & Austin Mahone

If, R5

Everybody Lost Somebody, Bleachers

Somethin Tells Me, Bryson Tiller

High, Ledisi

Aye, Fetty Wap

Broken Things, Matthew West

Life, Jimmy Cliff

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness, The National

SGL, Now, Now

You Waited (Radio Edit), Travis Greene

Losing Sleep, Chris Young

Drama, AJR

Bayside, Authority Zero

We Could Be Beautiful, Wrabel

Hard To Love, Kacy Hill

Does It Get Easier?, Denai Moore

Don’t You Feel It, Sub Focus feat. ALMA

Let Me Love You, Coasts

Your Time, Nick Murphy feat. Kaytranada

Raincoat, Timeflies feat. Shy Martin

More New Songs »

$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »