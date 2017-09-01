Published on September 1st, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Maroon 5, Frank Ocean, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
What Lovers Do, Maroon 5 feat. SZA
Provider, Frank Ocean
Song For Adam, Gregg Allman feat. Jackson Browne
Bones of Saints, Robert Plant
Toe to Toes, Mastodon
If I’m Lucky, Jason Derulo
Northern Wind (Death of Billy the Kid), Yusuf / Cat Stevens
So Am I, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Damian Marley & Skrillex
Over Everything, Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
Eyes Closed, In Real Life (winners of the ABC music competition series “Boy Band”)
Girls On Boys, Galantis & ROZES
Innocence In Paradise, Squeeze
AYO, Isac Elliot
All Good, Capital Kings & Hollyn
Bad Ones, Matthew Dear feat. Tegan and Sara
Just Kids, POWERS
Oceans, Joss Stone
Nobody Like You, Kaskade
Masterpiece, NONONO
Broken Machine, Nothing But Thieves
Got Me Like, Spencer Ludwig (trumpeter-singer was a former member of Capital Cities)
Holy Books, Death From Above
17, MK
Breathe, Selah Marley (daughter of Lauryn Hill)
Staying Up, Matoma & The Vamps
Fovea, Úlfur
Sunday In New York, Brian Newman
Southern Girl City Lights, Jessie James Decker
Why Don’t You Come On, DJDS & Khalid & Empress Of
Silver Night, The Rasmus
Shallow, FJØRA
These Girls, Why Don’t We
Stomping Ground, Imitating Aeroplanes
Into the Light, Snails feat. Sarah Hudson
Mirrors, Five of the Eyes
I’ll Wait for You, Nick Fradiani
Fuck Men, Ms. White
Lights in the City, The National Parks
Container, Worms & Bugs
All Along, Nightshifts
On the Run, Bermuda Angels
Poltergeist, Oliver Huntemann
Slow Motion, Asher Parkes feat. Jessie Corne
Push the Boat Out, Hero Fisher
Do It for Myself, Karen & the Sorrows
Yoga Pants, Weston Simonis
Lemonade, Jude Shuma
Let Go, NYA
Wilderness, Salt Ashes
