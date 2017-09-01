New Songs: Maroon 5, Frank Ocean, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

What Lovers Do, Maroon 5 feat. SZA

Provider, Frank Ocean

Song For Adam, Gregg Allman feat. Jackson Browne

Bones of Saints, Robert Plant

Toe to Toes, Mastodon

If I’m Lucky, Jason Derulo

Northern Wind (Death of Billy the Kid), Yusuf / Cat Stevens

So Am I, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Damian Marley & Skrillex

Over Everything, Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile

Eyes Closed, In Real Life (winners of the ABC music competition series “Boy Band”)

Girls On Boys, Galantis & ROZES

Innocence In Paradise, Squeeze

AYO, Isac Elliot

All Good, Capital Kings & Hollyn

Bad Ones, Matthew Dear feat. Tegan and Sara

Just Kids, POWERS

Oceans, Joss Stone

Nobody Like You, Kaskade

Masterpiece, NONONO

Broken Machine, Nothing But Thieves

Got Me Like, Spencer Ludwig (trumpeter-singer was a former member of Capital Cities)

Holy Books, Death From Above

17, MK

Breathe, Selah Marley (daughter of Lauryn Hill)

Staying Up, Matoma & The Vamps

Fovea, Úlfur

Sunday In New York, Brian Newman

Southern Girl City Lights, Jessie James Decker

Why Don’t You Come On, DJDS & Khalid & Empress Of

Silver Night, The Rasmus

Shallow, FJØRA

These Girls, Why Don’t We

Stomping Ground, Imitating Aeroplanes

Into the Light, Snails feat. Sarah Hudson

Mirrors, Five of the Eyes

I’ll Wait for You, Nick Fradiani

Fuck Men, Ms. White

Lights in the City, The National Parks

Container, Worms & Bugs

All Along, Nightshifts

On the Run, Bermuda Angels

Poltergeist, Oliver Huntemann

Slow Motion, Asher Parkes feat. Jessie Corne

Push the Boat Out, Hero Fisher

Do It for Myself, Karen & the Sorrows

Yoga Pants, Weston Simonis

Lemonade, Jude Shuma

Let Go, NYA

Wilderness, Salt Ashes

