New Songs: Louis Tomlinson, Chase Rice, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.
(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)
Back to You, Louis Tomlinson feat. Bebe Rexha & Digital Farm Animals
Three Chords & The Truth, Chase Rice
Ahead of Myself, X Ambassadors
Find It In Your Heart, Michael McDonald
You Are, Armin van Buuren and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
All About Waiting, Dhani Harrison
Would You Mind, PRETTYMUCH
My Defender, Jeremy Camp
Body and Soul, Kat Dahlia
If I Told You That I Love You, Steve Aoki feat. Wale
Grip, Sage The Gemini feat. Kent Jones
God Bless This Mess, Jillian Jacqueline
The Breakdown, Lee DeWyze
I Can’t Wait, Lalah Hathaway
Get Some, Ghosted feat. Kamille
Dance With a Ghost, Sara Hartman
The Observatory, The White Buffalo
Voyager Twins, Gramatik & Galactic Marvl
Believe, A-Trak feat. Quavo & Lil Yachty
Set It On Fire, Saints of Valory
Absolve, The Contortionist
My Life, The Walls Group
Perfect, The Piano Guys
Kiss Somebody, Morgan Evans
Won’t He Do It, Koryn Hawthorne
Golden Age, Late Night Episode
Wrong 4 This, Kristian Galva
If I Don’t Have You (Radio Version), Love & The Outcome
Best of the Best, Emma Walsh
Sore Throat, The Bronx
Cool for the Summer, Letters from the Fire
Shooting Stars, Mellott
Arizona Fire, Becca Mancari
We Can Pretend, Elizabeth and the Catapult
Colour, Nearly Native feat. Femme
L.Y.G., Rome Alexander feat. Rederic
Pigeon, CRMC & Jahlil Beats feat. Boone
To: Rivers, From: Chomp, Gestures & Sounds
Cold Winds Are Rising, Greenrose Faire
Broken Wire, Wayfarer// & LANKS
Hours, Sam Valdez
Pink & Blu, Narx
Underweight, Social Work feat. Dreamqueen
Weightless, Anna Tosh
Paradise, Lynn
Parallel, Laura Brehm
Monument, Oly Sherman
Chinatown, Fortune
