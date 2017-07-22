New Songs: Louis Tomlinson, Chase Rice, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

Back to You, Louis Tomlinson feat. Bebe Rexha & Digital Farm Animals

Three Chords & The Truth, Chase Rice

Ahead of Myself, X Ambassadors

Find It In Your Heart, Michael McDonald

You Are, Armin van Buuren and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

All About Waiting, Dhani Harrison

Would You Mind, PRETTYMUCH

My Defender, Jeremy Camp

Body and Soul, Kat Dahlia

If I Told You That I Love You, Steve Aoki feat. Wale

Grip, Sage The Gemini feat. Kent Jones

God Bless This Mess, Jillian Jacqueline

The Breakdown, Lee DeWyze

I Can’t Wait, Lalah Hathaway

Get Some, Ghosted feat. Kamille

Dance With a Ghost, Sara Hartman

The Observatory, The White Buffalo

Voyager Twins, Gramatik & Galactic Marvl

Believe, A-Trak feat. Quavo & Lil Yachty

Set It On Fire, Saints of Valory

Absolve, The Contortionist

My Life, The Walls Group

Perfect, The Piano Guys

Kiss Somebody, Morgan Evans

Won’t He Do It, Koryn Hawthorne

Golden Age, Late Night Episode

Wrong 4 This, Kristian Galva

If I Don’t Have You (Radio Version), Love & The Outcome

Best of the Best, Emma Walsh

Sore Throat, The Bronx

Cool for the Summer, Letters from the Fire

Shooting Stars, Mellott

Arizona Fire, Becca Mancari

We Can Pretend, Elizabeth and the Catapult

Colour, Nearly Native feat. Femme

L.Y.G., Rome Alexander feat. Rederic

Pigeon, CRMC & Jahlil Beats feat. Boone

To: Rivers, From: Chomp, Gestures & Sounds

Cold Winds Are Rising, Greenrose Faire

Broken Wire, Wayfarer// & LANKS

Hours, Sam Valdez

Pink & Blu, Narx

Underweight, Social Work feat. Dreamqueen

Weightless, Anna Tosh

Paradise, Lynn

Parallel, Laura Brehm

Monument, Oly Sherman

Chinatown, Fortune

