Published on July 15th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.
(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)
Summer Bummer, Lana Del Rey feat. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti
Fetish, Selena Gomez feat. Gucci Mane
Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato
Goodbye, Echosmith
Sit Next to Me, Foster The People
Rain, The Script
My Mind Is For Sale, Jack Johnson
King Is Born, Aloe Blacc
Wings, Vic Mensa feat. Pharrell Williams & Saul Williams
Rich Love, OneRepublic with Seeb
Woman, Kesha feat. The Dap-Kings Horns
Less Than, Nine Inch Nails
Hopes Up, nothing,nowhere. feat. Dashboard Confessional
No Horses, Garbage
Love U Better, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Lil Wayne & The-Dream
Tophatter.com: Items Sell in 90 Seconds … 10 Million Shoppers & Counting »
I Like the Sound of That, Home Free
Motion Sickness, Neck Deep
Po-Dunk, Kid Rock
Lay It On Me, Vance Joy
Sway, NexXthursday feat. Quavo & Lil Yachty
True Feeling, Galantis
No Ice, Cousin Stizz
Lost, Luke Christopher
Legends, Sleeping With Sirens
Warriors, Tigertown
Loving Life, Rationale
Spirit, The Belle Game
Watch Me, Jaden Smith
Mayores, Becky G feat. Bad Bunny
Copycat, Billie Eilish
Talk Is Overrated, Jeremy Zucker
Strawberry, 112
Fly, Elley Duhé
Dark Four Door, Billy Raffoul
Adrian, The Mary Nixons
RIP, Olivia O’Brien
Pray On It, James Wyatt Crosby
Shop Calculators, Laptops, and other Back to School Electronics at Jet.com
What Freedom Feels Like, Cody Carnes
Veronica, Gladys Lazer
Tethered, Josh Jacobson
No Place I’d Rather Be, Marc Baker
Joy Is My Armor, Alex Ebert
Already Found, Lafa Taylor & Aabo
I’ll Be There, Silver Wilson
Parallel, Laura Brehm
Blue Angel, Panda Cult
Graces, Amy Steele
Waking Up, Illyin Pipes
Mouth Like That, Ciircus Street
Roses, Chris LaRocca
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »