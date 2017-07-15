New Songs: Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

Summer Bummer, Lana Del Rey feat. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti

Fetish, Selena Gomez feat. Gucci Mane

Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato

Goodbye, Echosmith

Sit Next to Me, Foster The People

Rain, The Script

My Mind Is For Sale, Jack Johnson

King Is Born, Aloe Blacc

Wings, Vic Mensa feat. Pharrell Williams & Saul Williams

Rich Love, OneRepublic with Seeb

Woman, Kesha feat. The Dap-Kings Horns

Less Than, Nine Inch Nails

Hopes Up, nothing,nowhere. feat. Dashboard Confessional

No Horses, Garbage

Love U Better, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Lil Wayne & The-Dream

I Like the Sound of That, Home Free

Motion Sickness, Neck Deep

Po-Dunk, Kid Rock

Lay It On Me, Vance Joy

Sway, NexXthursday feat. Quavo & Lil Yachty

True Feeling, Galantis

No Ice, Cousin Stizz

Lost, Luke Christopher

Legends, Sleeping With Sirens

Warriors, Tigertown

Loving Life, Rationale

Spirit, The Belle Game

Watch Me, Jaden Smith

Mayores, Becky G feat. Bad Bunny

Copycat, Billie Eilish

Talk Is Overrated, Jeremy Zucker

Strawberry, 112

Fly, Elley Duhé

Dark Four Door, Billy Raffoul

Adrian, The Mary Nixons

RIP, Olivia O’Brien

Pray On It, James Wyatt Crosby

What Freedom Feels Like, Cody Carnes

Veronica, Gladys Lazer

Tethered, Josh Jacobson

No Place I’d Rather Be, Marc Baker

Joy Is My Armor, Alex Ebert

Already Found, Lafa Taylor & Aabo

I’ll Be There, Silver Wilson

Parallel, Laura Brehm

Blue Angel, Panda Cult

Graces, Amy Steele

Waking Up, Illyin Pipes

Mouth Like That, Ciircus Street

Roses, Chris LaRocca

