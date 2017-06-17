New Songs: The Killers, Shania Twain, Arcade Fire, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

The Man, The Killers

Life’s About To Get Good, Shania Twain

Creature Comfort, Arcade Fire

Walking the Wire, Imagine Dragons

Father’s Song, Prince and the Revolution … from “Purple Rain Deluxe”

Feels, Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean

Baby It’s You, Haley Reinhart

Roots, In This Moment

Wild Thoughts, DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller

Sleeping Powder, Gorillaz

Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Owl City

Hard to Say Goodbye, Washed Out

Not Dark Yet, Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer

Glorious, Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey

Girls Girls, Icona Pop

Cynical, Propaganda feat. Aaron Marsh & Sho Baraka

Word of Life, Jeremy Camp

Summertime Gladness, Dance Gavin Dance

Reverse, Sage The Gemini

Don’t Matter Now, George Ezra

Break a Little, Kirstin

Space, Dizzee Rascal

Improvise, Viceroy feat. Tom Aspaul

Fruit of the Loot, Eat the Evidence

Lost In Your Love, Colyer

Crash the Party, VAVO & RXTRO

I Used to Cry, Lynn

True Love, JUIC3BOX + Alice France

Electric Love, Lily McQueen

Stranger Body, Amelie No

All Mine, Donovan Woods

Runaway, Julietta

Leave in Silence, Keep Shelly In Athens

No Longer Free, Grapell

Weary Eyes, Lions Lions

