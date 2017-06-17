Published on June 17th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: The Killers, Shania Twain, Arcade Fire, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.
(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)
The Man, The Killers
Life’s About To Get Good, Shania Twain
Creature Comfort, Arcade Fire
Walking the Wire, Imagine Dragons
Father’s Song, Prince and the Revolution … from “Purple Rain Deluxe”
Feels, Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean
Baby It’s You, Haley Reinhart
Roots, In This Moment
Wild Thoughts, DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
Sleeping Powder, Gorillaz
Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Owl City
Hard to Say Goodbye, Washed Out
Not Dark Yet, Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer
Glorious, Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey
Girls Girls, Icona Pop
Cynical, Propaganda feat. Aaron Marsh & Sho Baraka
Word of Life, Jeremy Camp
Summertime Gladness, Dance Gavin Dance
Reverse, Sage The Gemini
Don’t Matter Now, George Ezra
Break a Little, Kirstin
Space, Dizzee Rascal
Improvise, Viceroy feat. Tom Aspaul
Fruit of the Loot, Eat the Evidence
Lost In Your Love, Colyer
Crash the Party, VAVO & RXTRO
I Used to Cry, Lynn
True Love, JUIC3BOX + Alice France
Electric Love, Lily McQueen
Stranger Body, Amelie No
All Mine, Donovan Woods
Runaway, Julietta
Leave in Silence, Keep Shelly In Athens
No Longer Free, Grapell
Weary Eyes, Lions Lions
