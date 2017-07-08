New songs

Published on July 8th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Songs: Kesha, Coldplay, Ringo Starr, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

Praying, Kesha

A L I E N S, Coldplay

Give More Love, Ringo Starr

Transition, Snoop Dogg

No Vacancy, OneRepublic feat. Tiziano Ferro

For the First Time, Darius Rucker

Girl Friday, Capital Cities feat. Rick Ross

Don’t Delete the Kisses, Wolf Alice

Airborne, Cut Copy

Sweat, The All-American Rejects

Get Low, Zedd & Liam Payne

Written in the Sand, Old Dominion

Plot Twist, Marc E. Bassy feat. Kyle

Why, Sabrina Carpenter

Surround Me, Léon

Turn Up the Love, AlunaGeorge

Lost On You, Lewis Capaldi

Lit, Steve Aoki & Yellow Claw feat. Gucci Mane & T-Pain

Summer Days, Rhye

Move to L.A., Tyga feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Going to a Place, Joywave

Fake Denim, Quinn XCII

Clearly, Dylan Hyde

Glory Days, Sweater Beats feat. Hayley Kiyoko

All My Love, Cash Cash feat. Conor Maynard

Gone Too Long, The Rocket Summer

Pumping Up Clouds, Urban Cone

No, Midnight Beach

$3.99 Albums »$5 Albums »$6.99 Albums »$0.69 Song Store »Band T-Shirts »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑