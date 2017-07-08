Published on July 8th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Kesha, Coldplay, Ringo Starr, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.
(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)
Praying, Kesha
A L I E N S, Coldplay
Give More Love, Ringo Starr
Transition, Snoop Dogg
No Vacancy, OneRepublic feat. Tiziano Ferro
For the First Time, Darius Rucker
Girl Friday, Capital Cities feat. Rick Ross
Don’t Delete the Kisses, Wolf Alice
Airborne, Cut Copy
Sweat, The All-American Rejects
Get Low, Zedd & Liam Payne
Written in the Sand, Old Dominion
Plot Twist, Marc E. Bassy feat. Kyle
Why, Sabrina Carpenter
Surround Me, Léon
Turn Up the Love, AlunaGeorge
Lost On You, Lewis Capaldi
Lit, Steve Aoki & Yellow Claw feat. Gucci Mane & T-Pain
Summer Days, Rhye
Move to L.A., Tyga feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Going to a Place, Joywave
Fake Denim, Quinn XCII
Clearly, Dylan Hyde
Glory Days, Sweater Beats feat. Hayley Kiyoko
All My Love, Cash Cash feat. Conor Maynard
Gone Too Long, The Rocket Summer
Pumping Up Clouds, Urban Cone
No, Midnight Beach
