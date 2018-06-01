New songs

New Songs: Kanye West, Maroon 5, The 1975, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

All Mine, Kanye West

Girls Like You, Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B

Give Yourself a Try, The 1975

Again and Again, Dave Matthews Band

Simple, Florida Georgia Line

Bag, Future feat. Yung Bans … from the “Superfly” soundtrack

Humility, Gorillaz feat. George Benson

Song for the Saints, Kenny Chesney

Lost My Mind, Lily Allen

Summertime, Ne-Yo

5 In The Morning, Charli XCX

Fast Slow Disco, St. Vincent

Uncomfortable, Halestorm

Buttons / Programs / Small Worlds, Mac Miller

Africa, Weezer … a cover of the Toto hit

Take Me to the Disco, Meg Myers

Heaven Only Knows, XYLØ

The Dark Sentencer, Coheed and Cambria

Last Kiss Goodbye, Haley Reinhart

Black Paint, Death Grips

Alone Together, Dan + Shay

Come Over, The Internet

All Your Love, Flight Facilities feat. Dustin Tebbutt

Gotta Let Go, Hollywood Undead

What Kind of World, Tom Bailey … of Thompson Twins

Street Fighter Mas, Kamasi Washington

Foolish, Samaria

It’s Hard To Be Religious When Certain People Are Never Incinerated By Bolts of Lightning,
Mayday Parade

Evolution, Monster Truck

Enemies, Lauv

Show U Off, ToBy

She Don’t Say Goodbye, Goosebump

Last Dance, Scratch Massive

Deed, Crème

Silence, Eric Champlin feat. Mikayla Jackson

