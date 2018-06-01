Published on June 1st, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Kanye West, Maroon 5, The 1975, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
All Mine, Kanye West
Girls Like You, Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B
Give Yourself a Try, The 1975
Again and Again, Dave Matthews Band
Simple, Florida Georgia Line
Bag, Future feat. Yung Bans … from the “Superfly” soundtrack
Humility, Gorillaz feat. George Benson
Song for the Saints, Kenny Chesney
Lost My Mind, Lily Allen
Summertime, Ne-Yo
5 In The Morning, Charli XCX
Fast Slow Disco, St. Vincent
Uncomfortable, Halestorm
Buttons / Programs / Small Worlds, Mac Miller
Africa, Weezer … a cover of the Toto hit
Take Me to the Disco, Meg Myers
Heaven Only Knows, XYLØ
The Dark Sentencer, Coheed and Cambria
Last Kiss Goodbye, Haley Reinhart
Black Paint, Death Grips
Alone Together, Dan + Shay
Come Over, The Internet
All Your Love, Flight Facilities feat. Dustin Tebbutt
Gotta Let Go, Hollywood Undead
What Kind of World, Tom Bailey … of Thompson Twins
Street Fighter Mas, Kamasi Washington
Foolish, Samaria
It’s Hard To Be Religious When Certain People Are Never Incinerated By Bolts of Lightning,
Mayday Parade
Evolution, Monster Truck
Enemies, Lauv
Show U Off, ToBy
She Don’t Say Goodbye, Goosebump
Last Dance, Scratch Massive
Deed, Crème
Silence, Eric Champlin feat. Mikayla Jackson