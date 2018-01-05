New songs

Published on January 5th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault

0

New Songs: Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar & SZA, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Filthy, Justin Timberlake

All the Stars (from “Black Panther: The Album”), Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Finesse (Remix), Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

For You (Fifty Shades Freed) from “Fifty Shades Freed” soundtrack, Liam Payne & Rita Ora

Disillusioned, A Perfect Circle

Lightning Strike, Judas Priest

Hand It Over, MGMT

Like Gold, Vance Joy

Like a Motherless Child (Slow Light Version), Moby

Magic, Simple Minds

If You Leave Me Now, Charlie Puth feat. Boyz II Men

God Save Our Young Blood, BØRNS & Lana Del Rey

Tell Somebody, Kid Ink

Girlfriend, Anderson East

I just need U., TobyMac

Game To Lose, I’m With Her

This Place, Building 429

This Is Not the End, Milck

Ghosts, The Dangerous Summer

Red Cold River, Breaking Benjamin

I Can’t Quit, The Vaccines

Harvest Moon, Handsome Ghost

Shoot Me Straight, Brothers Osborne

Midnight Radio (from the EP “Obsessed: Hedwig and the Angry Inch”), Lena Hall

Low Life, Soleima

Everybody Wants To Be Famous, Superorganism

DYSYLM, Breathe Carolina & Sunstars

Bad Boys Need Love Too, Bahamas

Leagues, Faze Wave

Rock Your Body, Parasona

Kissing Tree, The Spencer Lee Band

Dirty Feet, QWAM

Duat Duat, Monks of Doom

Northern Town, Fruition

Spoons, Lady Bird

2006, Skizzy Mars

Monday Morning (Revaux Remix), Peppermint Heaven

90’s Babies, ToBy

Save Me, Saint Dru feat. Lowell Pye

High Off, DJ Agile feat. Desiire

Love You Better, Samantha Preis feat. T.O.N.E-Z

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Gerry Galipault debuted Pause & Play online in October 1997. Since then, it has become the definitive place for CD-release dates — with a worldwide audience.


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2015 by Pause & Play. All Rights Reserved. Brought to you by Rough & Ready Media. Logo by Movidea.


Back to Top ↑