Published on January 5th, 2018
New Songs: Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar & SZA, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Filthy, Justin Timberlake
All the Stars (from “Black Panther: The Album”), Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Finesse (Remix), Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
For You (Fifty Shades Freed) from “Fifty Shades Freed” soundtrack, Liam Payne & Rita Ora
Disillusioned, A Perfect Circle
Lightning Strike, Judas Priest
Hand It Over, MGMT
Like Gold, Vance Joy
Like a Motherless Child (Slow Light Version), Moby
Magic, Simple Minds
If You Leave Me Now, Charlie Puth feat. Boyz II Men
God Save Our Young Blood, BØRNS & Lana Del Rey
Tell Somebody, Kid Ink
Girlfriend, Anderson East
I just need U., TobyMac
Game To Lose, I’m With Her
This Place, Building 429
This Is Not the End, Milck
Ghosts, The Dangerous Summer
Red Cold River, Breaking Benjamin
I Can’t Quit, The Vaccines
Harvest Moon, Handsome Ghost
Shoot Me Straight, Brothers Osborne
Midnight Radio (from the EP “Obsessed: Hedwig and the Angry Inch”), Lena Hall
Low Life, Soleima
Everybody Wants To Be Famous, Superorganism
DYSYLM, Breathe Carolina & Sunstars
Bad Boys Need Love Too, Bahamas
Leagues, Faze Wave
Rock Your Body, Parasona
Kissing Tree, The Spencer Lee Band
Dirty Feet, QWAM
Duat Duat, Monks of Doom
Northern Town, Fruition
Spoons, Lady Bird
2006, Skizzy Mars
Monday Morning (Revaux Remix), Peppermint Heaven
90’s Babies, ToBy
Save Me, Saint Dru feat. Lowell Pye
High Off, DJ Agile feat. Desiire
Love You Better, Samantha Preis feat. T.O.N.E-Z