New Songs: Justin Timberlake, Dierks Bentley, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of New Songs … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our New Songs playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Supplies, Justin Timberlake
Woman, Amen, Dierks Bentley
Severed, The Decemberists
Dancing, Kylie Minogue
Parallel Line, Keith Urban
No Drama, Tinashe feat. Offset
Queen, Tracey Thorn
Paradise, George Ezra
Sick Boy, The Chainsmokers
Human, Kimbra
No Name, NF
Miss You, Cashmere Cat & Major Lazer & Tory Lanez
Faxing Berlin x4, deadmau5
Heaven’s Gate, Burna Boy feat. Lily Allen
Flicker & Shine, Old Crow Medicine Show
The Deconstruction, Eels
These Days, Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen
Lured Away, Fanny Walked The Earth
Esseff, VOWWS
Sober, Tom Grennan
Don’t Got One, Hailey Knox
Jenny Jenkins, Mt. Joy
Burn So Bright, Bella Thorne … from “Midnight Sun” film soundtrack
Wildfire, Leah James … daughter of former Eagles member Don Felder
Living in the USA, Michael Des Barres
Slow Fade, Daniel Avery
Kings March, Soulive
Marbled, Abhi The Nomad
Shots to the Dome, Destructo & Gerry Gonza
Further Than the Planes Fly, Eves Karydas
Man in Need, Jacob Thomas Jr.
Cascades, Lydian Collective
Long Time, Belly Squad
Egyptian Luvr, Rejjie Snow feat. Aminé
Machine Age, Terra Naomi
My Turn, Vince Youngs
Hard To Love, Light Up The Sky
Tell Me That I’m Wrong, Future Jr.
Adorn Above, Joel James Live
Take Me for a Ride, Caitlin Canty
Aura, SG Lewis feat. J Warner
Delirium (Don’t Follow the Sheep), Computer Magic
When a Kiss Becomes a Habit, Thea & The Wild
Bird of Prey, Dita Von Teese
Yellowtail (FMK), EMÆL
Shutting Door, Eixo
Make It Together, Julia Viktoria
Pretty Boy, Grad Party
Cold Feet, Moha
Square One, Moss Kena
N.W.T.A., Ghost & the City
That Bad, Brie Angellina feat. Jallal
Make This Life, Messer
Spray, Candy Ambulance
Your World, Thanks.
I Climatize, Oklo
Perf, Baby Ariel
In the Night, Claptone
One More Night, L.A.D
It’s No Good, Mike Bramble
Mountains, Oh Geronimo
Easy, Smile47
Blue Mazda (Love You Tomorrow), Nova Moura
Truth, Dazed Bros
Bic’s Birthday, Kody Nielson
Club Nowhere, NAVASA