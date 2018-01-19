New songs

New Songs: Justin Timberlake, Dierks Bentley, etc.

Here's our weekly roundup of New Songs

Supplies, Justin Timberlake

Woman, Amen, Dierks Bentley

Severed, The Decemberists

Dancing, Kylie Minogue

Parallel Line, Keith Urban

No Drama, Tinashe feat. Offset

Queen, Tracey Thorn

Paradise, George Ezra

Sick Boy, The Chainsmokers

Human, Kimbra

No Name, NF

Miss You, Cashmere Cat & Major Lazer & Tory Lanez

Faxing Berlin x4, deadmau5

Heaven’s Gate, Burna Boy feat. Lily Allen

Flicker & Shine, Old Crow Medicine Show

The Deconstruction, Eels

These Days, Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen

Lured Away, Fanny Walked The Earth

Esseff, VOWWS

Sober, Tom Grennan

Don’t Got One, Hailey Knox

Jenny Jenkins, Mt. Joy

Burn So Bright, Bella Thorne … from “Midnight Sun” film soundtrack

Wildfire, Leah James … daughter of former Eagles member Don Felder

Living in the USA, Michael Des Barres

Slow Fade, Daniel Avery

Kings March, Soulive

Marbled, Abhi The Nomad

Shots to the Dome, Destructo & Gerry Gonza

Further Than the Planes Fly, Eves Karydas

Man in Need, Jacob Thomas Jr.

Cascades, Lydian Collective

Long Time, Belly Squad

Egyptian Luvr, Rejjie Snow feat. Aminé

Machine Age, Terra Naomi

My Turn, Vince Youngs

Hard To Love, Light Up The Sky

Tell Me That I’m Wrong, Future Jr.

Adorn Above, Joel James Live

Take Me for a Ride, Caitlin Canty

Aura, SG Lewis feat. J Warner

Delirium (Don’t Follow the Sheep), Computer Magic

When a Kiss Becomes a Habit, Thea & The Wild

Bird of Prey, Dita Von Teese

Yellowtail (FMK), EMÆL

Shutting Door, Eixo

Make It Together, Julia Viktoria

Pretty Boy, Grad Party

Cold Feet, Moha

Square One, Moss Kena

N.W.T.A., Ghost & the City

That Bad, Brie Angellina feat. Jallal

Make This Life, Messer

Spray, Candy Ambulance

Your World, Thanks.

I Climatize, Oklo

Perf, Baby Ariel

In the Night, Claptone

One More Night, L.A.D

It’s No Good, Mike Bramble

Mountains, Oh Geronimo

Easy, Smile47

Blue Mazda (Love You Tomorrow), Nova Moura

Truth, Dazed Bros

Bic’s Birthday, Kody Nielson

Club Nowhere, NAVASA

