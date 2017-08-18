New songs

New Songs: Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Friends, Justin Bieber + BloodPop

Younger Now, Miley Cyrus

Transformation, Van Morrison

The May Queen, Robert Plant

Mexican Fender, Weezer

Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed, Shania Twain

Future Me, Echosmith

All the Trouble, Lee Ann Womack

Bring Me To Life (Synthesis), Evanescence

Six Blocks Away, Lucinda Williams

Broken Glass, Rachel Platten

Basket Case (from “The Tick” TV series), Bastille

Not Everything’s About You, Old Dominion

Grave, Thomas Rhett

I Get the Bag, Gucci Mane feat. Migos

Take Me, Aly & AJ

Bitter Sweet Symphony, David Garrett

War, MuteMath

Thunderbolt’s Goodnight, Josh Ritter

Liquidity, Galactic feat. BalaRama

Refugee, Skip Marley

Appointments, Julien Baker

Green Lights, NF

Questions, Chris Brown

Sólo Mía, Yandel feat. Maluma

Blonde, Kip Moore

All On My Mind, Anderson East

Miles, Phillip Phillips

Feel Good, Neon Trees

Push, Kenny Lattimore

Second Nature, Neil Finn

Never Swim Alone, Death From Above

So Fine Summertime, Ian Roberts
Blood Oath, Alice Glass

Cologne, Haux

Drip, Luke James

Doorstep, Radnor & Lee

Stargazer, Jesse Terry

One More Time, Benjamin Ingrosso

Captains of Industry, Jonny Avery

I’ve Done Love, Jana Kramer

Another World / Could Have Been a Lady, Hot Chocolate

Before the Sun Goes Down, Adam Prince King

Sinner With a Song, Charlie Bonnet III

Dealer, The Leones

Long Day, Novi feat. Tyler Blackburn

You Make Me, Chelsea Cutler

Blame, Yøuth

Crawling, Chase and Status

America, Sol Heilo

Pamela, Tom Tripp

Half Home, Andi

Backwards, The Rare Occasions

All That It Takes, Marc Haize

You, Morgan Saint

Borderlines, Iration

Cruel Summer, Daniella Mason

Summertime Mama, Becca Mancari

Cracks in the Ceiling, Griffin Robillard

High Time, Alternative Echo

Wasting Away, Adam & Elvis

