Published on August 18th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Friends, Justin Bieber + BloodPop
Younger Now, Miley Cyrus
Transformation, Van Morrison
The May Queen, Robert Plant
Mexican Fender, Weezer
Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed, Shania Twain
Future Me, Echosmith
All the Trouble, Lee Ann Womack
Bring Me To Life (Synthesis), Evanescence
Six Blocks Away, Lucinda Williams
Broken Glass, Rachel Platten
Basket Case (from “The Tick” TV series), Bastille
Not Everything’s About You, Old Dominion
Grave, Thomas Rhett
I Get the Bag, Gucci Mane feat. Migos
Take Me, Aly & AJ
Bitter Sweet Symphony, David Garrett
War, MuteMath
Thunderbolt’s Goodnight, Josh Ritter
Liquidity, Galactic feat. BalaRama
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »
Refugee, Skip Marley
Appointments, Julien Baker
Green Lights, NF
Questions, Chris Brown
Sólo Mía, Yandel feat. Maluma
Blonde, Kip Moore
All On My Mind, Anderson East
Miles, Phillip Phillips
Feel Good, Neon Trees
Push, Kenny Lattimore
Second Nature, Neil Finn
Never Swim Alone, Death From Above
So Fine Summertime, Ian Roberts
Blood Oath, Alice Glass
Cologne, Haux
Drip, Luke James
Doorstep, Radnor & Lee
Stargazer, Jesse Terry
One More Time, Benjamin Ingrosso
Captains of Industry, Jonny Avery
Save 30% on Galaxy Tab S2 9.7″ »
Online Only: 30% Off Clearance at HotTopic.com »
I’ve Done Love, Jana Kramer
Another World / Could Have Been a Lady, Hot Chocolate
Before the Sun Goes Down, Adam Prince King
Sinner With a Song, Charlie Bonnet III
Dealer, The Leones
Long Day, Novi feat. Tyler Blackburn
You Make Me, Chelsea Cutler
Blame, Yøuth
Crawling, Chase and Status
America, Sol Heilo
Pamela, Tom Tripp
Half Home, Andi
Backwards, The Rare Occasions
All That It Takes, Marc Haize
You, Morgan Saint
Borderlines, Iration
Cruel Summer, Daniella Mason
Summertime Mama, Becca Mancari
Cracks in the Ceiling, Griffin Robillard
High Time, Alternative Echo
Wasting Away, Adam & Elvis
$3.99 Albums » … $5 Albums » … $6.99 Albums » … $0.69 Song Store » … Band T-Shirts »