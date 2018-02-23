New Songs: Janelle Monáe, 5 Seconds of Summer, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Make Me Feel, Janelle Monáe

Want You Back, 5 Seconds of Summer

Butterflies / Space Cowboy, Kacey Musgraves … her fourth album, “Golden Hour,” is due March 30

Mr. Tillman, Father John Misty

Psycho, Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Hands On You, Ashley Monroe

Havana, Pentatonix

Saturdays, Twin Shadow feat. Haim

Like I Do, David Guetta, Martin Garrix and Brooks

Nervous Mary, The Breeders

44 More, Logic

Still Think, Chrome Sparks

Waterfalls, Meshell Ndegeocello … a cover of the TLC hit, from her “Ventriloquism,” out March 16

Shiny One, Belly … from their album “DOVE,” their first full-length release in 23 years (May 4)

Almost Had To Start a Fight / In and Out of Patience, Parquet Courts

Break the Band, Shaboozey

Lit Up, The Bamboos

Caught in a Wave, Simian Mobile Disco feat. The Deep Throat Choir

Losing My Mind, Falling In Reverse

DoIHaveTheSause?, Ski Mask the Slump God

We the Funk, Dillon Francis feat. Fuego

Rush, Lewis Capaldi feat. Jessie Reyez

Drama, NoMBe feat. Big Data

Lucky 88, Speedy Ortiz

Five Spot Stomp, Kid Koala … from “Floor Kids (Original Video Game Soundtrack),” coming April 27

Lovin’ Is Bible, The Aces

Losin’ It, Late TV

Where Is Love, Mel & Kim … previously unreleased demo from 1988. (Mel Appleby died of cancer in January 1990 at age 23.)

Lullaby, Sigala & Paloma Faith

Up in the Air, Disco Shrine

Nothing In This Town, The Dig

Beautiful Mistake, Dennis Kalla

Someday, Traveling John

Classic, Freedom Fry

Hide Away (Remixes), Synapson

Nobody Like You, Vaines

Talkin’ Leviticus Blues, John Craigie

Van Dyke Brown, River Whyless

Sun Go Nova, Denmark Vessey

What a Bam Bam, Amara La Negra

(Don’t) Ask Me to Dance, Glass Peaks

So Little Time, Pining For Sunshine

Next To Me, Nightshifts

Aimless, O-SHiN

Sweet Salvation, Michael Logen

Run, Francois Klark

Body Wars, June Divided

Mutual Interest, The Weekend Classic

Violet Night, Meresha

Don’t Overdose and Drive, Happy.

Girl You Know It’s True, Willi.V

Take Away, Fortune

Go With the Flow, Falcon Jane

Dedicated, LET’S MARS

Back To You, Joanna Alina

People Scare Me, The Tracys

Top Love, Red Sleeping Beauty

Mañana, Formosa

Do It All Again, Praa

Friends, Josephine

Hurricane, Reuben and The Dark

Say Goodbye (Future Bass Remix), Legna Zeg & GameBreax feat. Sol Codas

The Cross, Mary and The Ram

Unraveled, Mayten … from the Seattle-based producer/DJ’s four-song EP “Somebody Walked This Path Before”

Give It Back, Death

Patience, Jai Musiq

Ladyboy, Kim Logan