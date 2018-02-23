Published on February 23rd, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Janelle Monáe, 5 Seconds of Summer, etc.
Here's our weekly roundup of "New Songs" … just click the titles to hear a sample.
Make Me Feel, Janelle Monáe
Want You Back, 5 Seconds of Summer
Butterflies / Space Cowboy, Kacey Musgraves … her fourth album, “Golden Hour,” is due March 30
Mr. Tillman, Father John Misty
Psycho, Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Hands On You, Ashley Monroe
Havana, Pentatonix
Saturdays, Twin Shadow feat. Haim
Like I Do, David Guetta, Martin Garrix and Brooks
Nervous Mary, The Breeders
44 More, Logic
Still Think, Chrome Sparks
Waterfalls, Meshell Ndegeocello … a cover of the TLC hit, from her “Ventriloquism,” out March 16
Shiny One, Belly … from their album “DOVE,” their first full-length release in 23 years (May 4)
Almost Had To Start a Fight / In and Out of Patience, Parquet Courts
Break the Band, Shaboozey
Lit Up, The Bamboos
Caught in a Wave, Simian Mobile Disco feat. The Deep Throat Choir
Losing My Mind, Falling In Reverse
DoIHaveTheSause?, Ski Mask the Slump God
We the Funk, Dillon Francis feat. Fuego
Rush, Lewis Capaldi feat. Jessie Reyez
Drama, NoMBe feat. Big Data
Lucky 88, Speedy Ortiz
Five Spot Stomp, Kid Koala … from “Floor Kids (Original Video Game Soundtrack),” coming April 27
Lovin’ Is Bible, The Aces
Losin’ It, Late TV
Where Is Love, Mel & Kim … previously unreleased demo from 1988. (Mel Appleby died of cancer in January 1990 at age 23.)
Lullaby, Sigala & Paloma Faith
Up in the Air, Disco Shrine
Nothing In This Town, The Dig
Beautiful Mistake, Dennis Kalla
Someday, Traveling John
Classic, Freedom Fry
Hide Away (Remixes), Synapson
Nobody Like You, Vaines
Talkin’ Leviticus Blues, John Craigie
Van Dyke Brown, River Whyless
Sun Go Nova, Denmark Vessey
What a Bam Bam, Amara La Negra
(Don’t) Ask Me to Dance, Glass Peaks
So Little Time, Pining For Sunshine
Next To Me, Nightshifts
Aimless, O-SHiN
Sweet Salvation, Michael Logen
Run, Francois Klark
Body Wars, June Divided
Mutual Interest, The Weekend Classic
Violet Night, Meresha
Don’t Overdose and Drive, Happy.
Girl You Know It’s True, Willi.V
Take Away, Fortune
Go With the Flow, Falcon Jane
Dedicated, LET’S MARS
Back To You, Joanna Alina
People Scare Me, The Tracys
Top Love, Red Sleeping Beauty
Mañana, Formosa
Do It All Again, Praa
Friends, Josephine
Hurricane, Reuben and The Dark
Say Goodbye (Future Bass Remix), Legna Zeg & GameBreax feat. Sol Codas
The Cross, Mary and The Ram
Unraveled, Mayten … from the Seattle-based producer/DJ’s four-song EP “Somebody Walked This Path Before”
Give It Back, Death
Patience, Jai Musiq
Ladyboy, Kim Logan