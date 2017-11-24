New Songs: James Arthur, Glassjaw, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

Naked, James Arthur … winner of the ninth series of the U.K. “X Factor” in 2012

shira, Glassjaw

U​ ​Never​ ​Call​ ​Me, Jadu Heart & Mura Masa

I Know You, Craig David feat. Bastille

Don’t Slam the Door, Icona Pop

The World Is Falling Down, Jim James

Santa’s Going South for Christmas, Sammy Hagar

One Night Stand, Morris Day feat. Snoop Dogg

Survival, Ebenezer

Yo Pi’erre!, Pi’erre Bourne

Stressin, Arin Ray

No Problem, Dylan Schneider

My Way, One Bit x Noah Cyrus

Difficult, Billy Raffoul

Thought It Was Gonna Be Me, Catherine McGrath

Ben’ Ova, WSTRN

Streets of Africa, Burna Boy

Piñata, ViCE feat. BIA, Kap G & Justin Quiles

I’m Sorry, 99 Percent feat. Sage The Gemini

Can We Have Fun (In This House Tonight), Azekel

I Won’t Let You Down, HRVY

Cool, Basic Tape feat. Huntar

Like Dat, DaVido

Think of Me, Dear (This Christmas), Allison Pierce

Terrified, Isaac Gracie

Downtown, Anitta and J Balvin

Balance, Roy Wood$ feat. dvsn & PnB Rock

Husk, Equals

Heart Beat, FOLIA

Wolf, Boy Epic

Lifeline, Talma

Crash, All Tvvins

All Eyes On Me, Streets of Roya

In the Hanging Gardens, Pinkshinyultrablast

Clouds, A Madmans Knowledge

Dancing With, Jason Yates

Missing You, Askling

Echo Chamber, RJ Thompson

Need U, Roma Ocean

Machine, Mercury and the Architects

Feel Good, Clara La San

Hotels, Jade The Moon

Cellophane, Soren Bryce

Runaway, Shadow of Whales

Feel Better, Tempesst