Published on November 24th, 2017 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: James Arthur, Glassjaw, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
Naked, James Arthur … winner of the ninth series of the U.K. “X Factor” in 2012
shira, Glassjaw
U Never Call Me, Jadu Heart & Mura Masa
I Know You, Craig David feat. Bastille
Don’t Slam the Door, Icona Pop
The World Is Falling Down, Jim James
Santa’s Going South for Christmas, Sammy Hagar
One Night Stand, Morris Day feat. Snoop Dogg
Survival, Ebenezer
Yo Pi’erre!, Pi’erre Bourne
Stressin, Arin Ray
No Problem, Dylan Schneider
My Way, One Bit x Noah Cyrus
Difficult, Billy Raffoul
Thought It Was Gonna Be Me, Catherine McGrath
Ben’ Ova, WSTRN
Streets of Africa, Burna Boy
Piñata, ViCE feat. BIA, Kap G & Justin Quiles
I’m Sorry, 99 Percent feat. Sage The Gemini
Can We Have Fun (In This House Tonight), Azekel
I Won’t Let You Down, HRVY
Cool, Basic Tape feat. Huntar
Like Dat, DaVido
Think of Me, Dear (This Christmas), Allison Pierce
Terrified, Isaac Gracie
Downtown, Anitta and J Balvin
Balance, Roy Wood$ feat. dvsn & PnB Rock
Husk, Equals
Heart Beat, FOLIA
Wolf, Boy Epic
Lifeline, Talma
Crash, All Tvvins
All Eyes On Me, Streets of Roya
In the Hanging Gardens, Pinkshinyultrablast
Clouds, A Madmans Knowledge
Dancing With, Jason Yates
Missing You, Askling
Echo Chamber, RJ Thompson
Need U, Roma Ocean
Machine, Mercury and the Architects
Feel Good, Clara La San
Hotels, Jade The Moon
Cellophane, Soren Bryce
Runaway, Shadow of Whales
Feel Better, Tempesst