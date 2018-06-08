Published on June 8th, 2018 | by Gerry Galipault0
New Songs: Interpol, Norah Jones, etc.
Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.
SONG PREMIERE: "Visions" by URIAS ——> https://t.co/60TwzBdxpu@pendulumpr #NewMusicFriday pic.twitter.com/YLot7x9D8Z
The Rover, Interpol
My Heart Is Full, Norah Jones … her first new material since 2016
No More Darkness, No More Light, Amos Lee
Like I Do, Christina Aguilera feat. GoldLink
Summer Fever, Little Big Town
Solara, The Smashing Pumpkins
The Invisibles, The London Suede
Granted, Josh Groban
Sorcererz, Gorillaz
Reverse, Vic Mensa feat. G-Eazy
435, Tyler, The Creator
Back to Life, Neil & Liam Finn
Clandestino, Shakira & Maluma
Kiss Me, MAGIC!
Defiant, Charles Lloyd & The Marvels + Lucinda Williams
Liberated, DeJ Loaf & Leon Bridges
The Light, Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign
Bullets, Needtobreathe
Lovesick Blues, Mason Ramsey … yodeling Walmart kid’s cover version of the Hank Williams classic
Pops, THEY.
Backbone, Daughtry
Metalheart, Enuff Z’Nuff
Almost Love, Sabrina Carpenter
You Don’t Need, Body/Head … the duo of Kim Gordon and Bill Nace
Thank You, Gabrielle
3AM, You Me At Six
Grazed by Heaven, Uriah Heep
Good As Gold, Greyson Chance
One Day Left, Stars
Midsummer Madness, 88rising feat. Joji, Rich Brian, Higher Brothers & August 08
Howling, Wild Rivers
Can’t Do Better, Kim Petras
Letting Go, Wild Nothing
Wanted, Earther
Rocket to the Kremlin, Jane Church
World Asleep, Chariot
Live & Learn, Sabrina Starke
Like Dreamers Do, Tremendous
Gypsy Danger, Painter & Poet
From the Outside, Real Friends