Published on June 8th, 2018

New Songs: Interpol, Norah Jones, etc.

Here’s our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click the titles to hear a sample. Then follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.

The Rover, Interpol

My Heart Is Full, Norah Jones … her first new material since 2016

No More Darkness, No More Light, Amos Lee

Like I Do, Christina Aguilera feat. GoldLink

Summer Fever, Little Big Town

Solara, The Smashing Pumpkins

The Invisibles, The London Suede

Granted, Josh Groban

Sorcererz, Gorillaz

Reverse, Vic Mensa feat. G-Eazy

435, Tyler, The Creator

Back to Life, Neil & Liam Finn

Clandestino, Shakira & Maluma

Kiss Me, MAGIC!

Defiant, Charles Lloyd & The Marvels + Lucinda Williams

Liberated, DeJ Loaf & Leon Bridges

The Light, Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign

Bullets, Needtobreathe

Lovesick Blues, Mason Ramsey … yodeling Walmart kid’s cover version of the Hank Williams classic

Pops, THEY.

Backbone, Daughtry

Metalheart, Enuff Z’Nuff

Almost Love, Sabrina Carpenter

Tough, Lewis Capaldi

You Don’t Need, Body/Head … the duo of Kim Gordon and Bill Nace

Thank You, Gabrielle

3AM, You Me At Six

Grazed by Heaven, Uriah Heep

Good As Gold, Greyson Chance

One Day Left, Stars

Midsummer Madness, 88rising feat. Joji, Rich Brian, Higher Brothers & August 08

Howling, Wild Rivers

Can’t Do Better, Kim Petras

Letting Go, Wild Nothing

Wanted, Earther

Rocket to the Kremlin, Jane Church

World Asleep, Chariot

Live & Learn, Sabrina Starke

Like Dreamers Do, Tremendous

Gypsy Danger, Painter & Poet

From the Outside, Real Friends

