New Songs: Frank Ocean, Nicki Minaj, etc.
Our weekly roundup of “New Songs” … just click “shuffle” and enjoy.
(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)
“Chanel,” Frank Ocean
“Liability,” Lorde
“No Frauds,” Nicki Minaj feat. Drake & Lil Wayne / “Regret In Your Tears,” Nicki Minaj / “Changed It,” Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne
“Real Thing,” Zac Brown Band
“Jolene,” Pentatonix feat. Dolly Parton
“Waterfall,” Stargate feat. P!nk & Sia
“Girl at Coachella,” Matoma & MAGIC! feat. D.R.A.M.
“Where U Iz,” Fatboy Slim
“Ocean,” Goldfrapp
“3AM (Pull Up),” Charli XCX feat. MØ … from her new “Number 1 Angel” mixtape
“The Promise,” Chris Cornell … new original song to be featured in the forthcoming film “The Promise” starring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac (opening April 21)
“It Gets Easier,” Willie Nelson
“She Lovin It,” Trey Songz
“Blue Skies,” Diana Krall
“New York City Rhythm / On Broadway,” Barry Manilow
“Nashville 1972,” Rodney Crowell
“Should’ve Been You,” Imelda May
“All Over Again,” Leela James
“Lifer,” MercyMe
“Damned (If You Do),” The Mavericks
“Die In It,” Kid Ink
“Kill for Candy,” Dreamcar … (new supergroup featuring No Doubt’s Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young with AFI’s Davey Havok)
“Obsession,” Vice feat. Jon Bellion
“Hoping,” X Ambassadors
“Wild Love,” Elle King
“One of Us,” New Politics
“Break My Heart,” Hey Violet
“Never Alone,” Aaron Sprinkle
“Wish You Well,” Amir Obé
“Blossom,” Milky Chance
“No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” Old Dominion
“No Matter (Basic Tape vs. Frances),” Basic Tape
“Fall To My Knees,” Kid Astray
“The Deep,” ZZ Ward
“KW,” The Accidentals feat. Keller Williams
“Misery,” The Word Alive
“Breathe,” Astrid S
“God Speed,” GAWVI feat. Andy Mineo & KB
