New Songs: Fleet Foxes, Coldplay, Lorde, etc.

We’re bringing it back: our weekly roundup of “New Songs.” The CIA may be watching and listening, but hey, whatcha gonna do?

Now on with the countdown …

(You can follow along with our playlist at Spotify, or click on the player at the bottom of the page.)

“Third of May / Odaigahara,” Fleet Foxes

“Green Light,” Lorde

“Hypnotised,” Coldplay

“Chained to the Rhythm,” Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley

“Love,” Lana Del Rey

“Can’t Lose,” Iggy Azalea feat. Lil Uzi Vert

“Halfway There,” Sheryl Crow

“One More Night,” New Kids on the Block

“Can We Hang On?,” Cold War Kids

“Where’s the Revolution (Remixes),” Depeche Mode

“3WW,” alt-J

“Always Sad,” The Jesus and Mary Chain

“Stained Glass,” Real Estate

“Remember Me,” Jennifer Hudson

“Love Is Alive,” Lea Michele

“Here Come the Girls,” Trombone Shorty

“No More Sad Songs,” Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly

“Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man

“A Place Where There’s No More Pain,” Life of Agony

“Good Side,” Goodbye June

“I Thought You Needed My Love,” Memoryy feat. Odd Year

“Want You To Know,” Patrick McKinney

“Don’t Kill My Vibe,” Sigrid

“Shelter,” darkDARK

